Confidence and experience: Dennis-Yarmouth football ready to take next step in 2023

If there was a word to describe the difference between the 2023 Dennis-Yarmouth Dolphins football team, and last year's team, it would be confidence.

From the top down, this year's team is one focused on establishing a new normal following last season's 3-7 record.

"They're confidence is high," D-Y head coach Chris Marsh said. "I think they know they have a chance to be good, and they love football, so they're excited for the season and they're ready to go."

At the heart of that is the knowledge that, despite last season's win-loss record, there's value in the experience.

The 2022 Dolphins team was young. They started a sophomore, Jayden Barber, at quarterback, and his favorite target, Peyton Kellett, was his classmate.

The two of them, along with the rest of their large junior class, will be looking to put it all together this season. The class were eighth graders when Marsh took over the program, and he said he's looking to them this season.

"We've kind of been waiting for that class to mature, and now they're juniors," Marsh said. "I think that they're talented and they've got a chance to do some good things. A lot of them played last year, and this year, I think that's going to help us a lot."

Barber is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of this newfound confidence. He was admittedly nervous last season, and says this year, he has an entirely different mindset.

"Last year I didn't have any (confidence)," Barber said. "This year, it's a major change."

But in order for an offense to thrive, the linemen have to do their job and Marsh believes that will be a strength of this year's team, having also benefitted from last year's experience.

"I think really for us, having the guys up front that are now physically ready to go, is going to be really helpful," Marsh said.

One of those linemen, AJ Gillespie, said his position group, which returns every starter save for one, will only benefit from last year's experience.

"It was a big learning opportunity for a lot of us. I know it was a big learning opportunity for me," Gillespie said. "To get out there and just see what it's really about in high school football when you get to varsity. That experience is going to carry us, I'm telling you."

The Dolphins have their eyes set on the playoffs this season, and have the genuine belief in themselves to get there. The 2023 Dolphins aren't short on confidence, or experience, and will look to turn both into wins.

Head coach: Chris Marsh

Last season record: 3-7

Dennis-Yarmouth Dolphins 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Friday, Sept. 8 at Mashpee, 7 p.m.

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 15 at Dighton Rehoboth, 6:30 p.m.

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Monomoy 6 p.m.

Week 4: Friday Sept. 29 at Barnstable 6 p.m.

Week 5: Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Nantucket 1:30 p.m.

Week 6: Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Falmouth, 6 p.m.

Week 7: Friday, Oct. 20 vs. Durfee 6 p.m.

Week 8: Friday, Oct. 27 at Somerset-Berkley 6:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 23rd at Nauset 10 a.m.

Matchups to watch

There are few games to have your eye on this season for the Dolphins with a little revenge being the motivation for both. Right out of the gate, the Dolphins get a chance to avenge their 12-6 loss to Mashpee to open last season, but they'll have to do it on the road. Another 2022 loss they'll look to avenge, was last season's 39-16 loss to Falmouth. Beyond that, their Thanksgiving Day matchup with Nauset figures to be an enticing close to the season.

Key Returning Players

Jayden Barber, QB

Peyton Kellett, WR/DB

Jake Bohlin, LB/WR

Jayden Wetherbee, OL/DL

AJ Gillespie, OL/DL

