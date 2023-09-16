'Confidence booster': Staunton defense leads way in rout of James River

STAUNTON — A loss isn't always a bad thing. OK, scratch that. There's no coach that will say a loss is a good thing, although they might agree that good can come from it. That might be the case with Staunton.

A week ago, the Storm lost by eight to the defending Region 2B champions and state runner-up Central Woodstock. For a team still trying to figure out who they are and where they belong in the high school football landscape this year, that one-score game might have given Staunton a boost of confidence.

Michael Bell calls it his council. Six players that he talks with on occasion, including that Friday night after the loss to Central. It's the players who he knows will be honest with him, will provide feedback on what the team is thinking, feeling. He also knows they will then pass along that discussion to their teammates in the coming days. And they'll hold the teammates accountable in practice.

Emotions were pretty high after the loss a week ago and Bell pulled his council aside, telling them they needed to step up and be leaders. That was something he saw right away in practice on Monday.

"Practice was a lot smoother, more energetic," Bell said. "We got better this week. We got better as a team. I got better as a coach. They got better as players."

A heck of a lot better. Staunton came out fired up Friday at home, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Storm didn't allow a first down until the eight-minute mark of the third quarter. The offense, which struggled early, got going with less than a minute left in the first quarter, eventually hanging seven touchdowns on James River (Buchanan) in a 49-6 win at Wine Memorial Stadium.

Staunton is now 2-2 headed into a road game against Stuarts Draft next week.

"It's a confidence booster," Staunton quarterback Maliq McCauley said after the game. "That's all that is. It's on to Draft. Monday we'll be back at practice and hopefully get better, then Friday it's hopefully the same outcome."

McCauley threw two touchdowns passes in the game, both in the second quarter — a 71-yard toss to Kealo Smith and a 36-yard pass to Marc Geffrard. The second scoring pass sent Staunton into the locker room up 28-0.

McCauley is a junior who didn't see a lot of playing time last year behind a senior quarterback. This week, Bell and McCauley watched film together and talked about reading the defense. Pointing out things on film helped the quarterback, the coach said.

"When you tell him about it, he doesn't really see it," Bell said. "But when you show it to him, what you're looking for and what you're trying to set up ... I think he improved this week. Now, is he where we want him to be? We'll find out next week."

Friday night, Bell just told McCauley to relax. He said not to think too much about it, just throw the ball and let some talented players make plays. That's what McCauley did against James River.

"I just need to improve on being confident, being confident in the pocket," McCauley said. "Being able to trust the line that I can get the ball and do what I'm supposed to do. Then the play will turn out good."

With the offensive weapons Staunton has, it helps McCauley — "It makes it a whole lot easier," the quarterback said. On Friday, the big weapon was running back Braylen Fields. The junior scored four times on the ground. He thinks that's the most touchdowns in one game for him.

Fields' first touchdown might have been the most important. With the defense doing its job, Staunton's offense was having some problems. The Storm traveled inside the red zone on their first two possessions only to come up empty. The third time Staunton got the ball, Fields made it count with the 1-yard scoring run that seemed to unleash the offense.

"We finally started moving the ball and playing as a team," Fields said. "We started fixing everything that we needed to fix."

Results (Sept. 15)

Staunton 49, James River 6

Stuarts Draft 34, Luray 7

Wilson Memorial 22, Western Albemarle 7

East Rockingham 28, Buffalo Gap 14

Fort Defiance 28, Broadway 14

Turner Ashby 50, Waynesboro 6

Riverheads Open Week

Next week (Sept. 22)

Buffalo Gap (0-4) at Waynesboro (0-4)

Madison County (2-1) at Fort Defiance (1-3)

Staunton (2-2) at Stuarts Draft (2-2)

Riverheads (2-1) at Wilson Memorial (2-2)

