Confession challenged in New Kensington police shooting case

Aug. 6—The lawyer for an Allegheny County man contends his client's confession that he fired shots at three New Kensington police officers last year was illegally obtained because the now 19-year-old didn't have a parent with him during official questioning.

According to court documents filed Friday, defense attorney Emily Smarto said statements J'Lamar Washington gave to authorities about the Feb. 4, 2020, incident — where nearly a dozen shots were fired at a van with three city police officers inside —were illegally obtained.

Washington, of Duquesne, was 17 when he was charged with three counts each of attempted murder, assault of a police officer and other offenses. Police contend Washington, along with another four or five men, believed they were being followed. Washington and another man opened fire on the van a sergeant and two officers were in as part of an undercover investigation.

Police contend nine to 11 shots were fired and hit the van's passenger doors, windows and rear window. One round struck but did not penetrate a sergeant's leg and none of the officers were seriously injured, police said.

According to court records, Washington, was about two months shy of his 18th birthday, when he was questioned three days after the shooting at the Allegheny County Jail by detectives and said he fired a .38-caliber revolver at the van.

"Although the defendant was a minor, a parent or guardian was not present during said interview, despite the fact that his mother desired to be present and minor requested assistance from an interested adult," Smarto wrote.

Washington is in custody at the Westmoreland County Prison without bond and, along with co-defendant Ezra Michael "Klipz" Grant, 21, of Greensburg, are awaiting trial in connection with charges filed following the shooting incident. Grant also is being held without bond and is charged with the same offenses.

