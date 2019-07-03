Conference USA West

Welcome to the Rotoworld’s college football preview series! Leading up to the start of the season, we will be publishing previews for every Group of 5 and Power 5 conference (plus Independents), complete with fantasy projections courtesy of Rotoworld analytics guru Hayden Winks, draft prospects to watch and a full examination of each conference's team's best and worst case scenarios.

Before we get started, a lot of the analytics used in this article stem from Football Outsiders and SB Nation's Bill Connelly. S&P+ is "a metric that's based around the core concepts of the Five Factors: efficiency, explosiveness, field position, finishing drives, and turnovers." Definitions of other metrics ("line yards" & "sack rate") I mention can be found here.

Conference USA Fantasy Projections

Tight Ends Rec ReYD ReTD FPPG Harrison Bryant (Florida Atlantic, SR) 41 499 4 9 Kelvin Smith (North Texas, SR) 36 337 3 7 Kyle Fourtenbary (Western Kentucky, JR) 37 315 2 7 Sterling Palmer (Florida International, SO) 29 314 3 7 Armani Levias (Marshall, SR) 27 350 2 6 Chris Cunningham (Old Dominion, SR) 26 250 2 5

Projected Standings

West North Texas 9-3 (7-1 in conference) Louisiana Tech 9-3 (6-2 in conference) Southern Miss 8-4 (7-1 in conference) UAB 8-4 (5-3 in conference) Rice 2-10 (2-6 in conference) UTEP 2-10 (1-7 in conference) UTSA 1-11 (0-8 in conference)

North Texas Mean Green

2018 record: 9-4 (5-3 in conference)

Best NFL Draft prospect: QB Mason Fine. As tough as tough can be with a killer mind for the game, Fine knows how to extend plays under pressure and possesses a high football intelligence. The prolific quarterback could have legitimate upside toward Day 2 of the draft.

The case for: SeniorQB Mason Fine returns after a strong 2018 season where he completed 64.6 percent of his passes while averaging 8.1 yards per attempt. He struggled a bit down the stretch after suffering a wrist injury as well as a pulled hamstring, but both of those issues are in the rearview mirror. Fine should continue to receive plenty of help from his skill players with the majority of them returning.

Their top four running backs remain with the team led by DeAndre Torrey who ripped off 977 yards and 15 touchdowns on 175 carries (5.6 yards per carry) last season. They return some of their best wideouts including Rico Bussey Jr. who had 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns on 68 receptions. Slot wideouts Jaelon Darden and Michael Lawrence both remain on the team as well with another 1,000 yards of combined production.

The offensive line will look a bit different after losing both of their starting tackles but the Mean Green have a solid contingency plan. Virginia Tech transfer D'Andre Plantin figures to slide into a starting spot and they return sophomore Jacob Brammer who had four starts last season. The offensive line should be comparable to last season’s which ranked 39th in sack rate. Last year’s offense ranked 67th in S&P+ and could approach the top-50 after retaining most of their key players and a healthy Fine.

The defense was slightly worse than the offense last season ranking 78th in S&P+. The good news? Over half their defense returns including strong pass-rushing defensive ends and a great pair of safeties. Even though they will be replacing a few different positions, the Mean Green have recruited well enough that all it will take is a few players stepping up in order to avoid a big drop-off.

The Mean Green have the benefit of playing against seven teams who rank outside the top-100 in projected S&P+ and none inside the top-60. Literally every game is winnable for North Texas, something not very many teams in college football can say. They have two back-to-back road game situations but the second hardly counts. They have a week off in-between, and they are scheduled to face a Rice team that’s projected to be 126th in S&P+ on the back half of the road trip. If things come together for the defense, 10 wins are within their range of outcomes for 2019.

The case against: The offense returns a vast majority of players but loses a few key cogs in the system. WR Jalen Guyton takes 54-805-6 with him to the next level and the offensive line lost two starters. Neither should have too big of an impact, but it may prevent the offense from taking the next step as many anticipate.

The defense is where the Mean Green got hit the hardest. They lost arguably their four best players including two cornerbacks and two linebackers. A lot of their defense’s success will have to do with the number of unknown players who step up. If they don’t, this unit could easily sink outside the top-100 in defensive S&P+ this year.

I mentioned above that winning 10 games is within their range of outcomes but so is 6-7. Their schedule may look easy but almost all of their hard games are on the road. 4-of-5 games against opponents who rank inside the top-100 in projected S&P+ will played on the road.

They also have two back-to-back road scenarios with the first being far more legitimate. The first comes against SMU and Cal in the second and third games of the season. UNT projects to be road underdogs in both games, and traveling two consecutive weeks could leave the team in subpar shape for their matchup against Cal. If they aren’t able to string together some close wins early in the season against top-100 opponents, UNT could be in trouble with a 2-4 record heading into the meat of their conference schedule.

Vegas over/under win total: 7.5

Prediction: OVER

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

2018 record: 8-5 (5-3 in conference)

NFL Draft prospect to watch: EDGE Willie Baker. Baker flashed this past season with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder has tremendous upside and will be taking over for Jaylon Ferguson this coming season. He has a chance to catapult himself into the draft consciousness.

The case for: Outside of Skip Holtz’ first year, Louisiana Tech hasn’t finished with fewer than seven wins. They’ve won nine games three times, eight games once, and seven once as well. That’s a really strong track-record for a head coach and a similar result should be expected in 2019. They return a good majority of starters and contributors on both sides of the ball and have a favorable schedule.

The offense returns QB J’Mar Smith who averaged 6.9 yards per attempt while completing 57.3 percent of his passes. That doesn’t sound great, but there are reasons to be optimistic heading into 2019. Six offensive lineman return with starting experience after ranking 71st in sack rate and 103rd in “line yards” last season. With another year together the unit projects to improve. Smith will also have his top weapon back in WR Adrian Hardy who ripped opposing secondaries for 1,145 yards and six touchdowns on 70 receptions. It doesn’t stop there as the Bulldogs return 6-of-7 top wideouts. The running game figures to continue their success (65th in rushing S&P+ last season) as both Jaquis Dancy (667 yards) and Isreal Tucker (377 yards) return.

The defense brings back nearly all of their starters after ranking 56th in S&P+. They should be especially strong in the secondary where they return defensive back Amik Robertson. He’s probably the defense’s best remaining player after snagging four interceptions and breaking up eleven passes.

Even if the defense takes a slight step back without Jaylen Ferguson and the offense remains the same, the Bulldogs’ schedule makes up for it. They play seven teams projected to rank outside the top-100 in S&P+ and only match up against one team in the top-60 all year (No. 35 Texas).

The case against: The major loss-and why some are predicting a step-back – is DE Jaylon Ferguson. He led the defense with an insane 17 sacks and 26 tackles for loss as a senior. Losing a player of that caliber will have an impact on the defense, and it could be a major one. They also lost defensive coordinator Blake Baker who went to Miami in the offseason and replaced him with Bob Diaco, the former UConn head coach and Notre Dame defensive coordinator. In addition to Ferguson, Louisiana Tech loses 7-of-9 defensive lineman. This could be a big hit to their 56th-ranked S&P+ defense from last season.

The offense returns most of their core players but lost a very productive wideout in Teddy Veal (70-716-1) as well as All-Conference offensive tackle O’Shea Dugas. In addition to lots of production on offense, Veal’s loss will be felt on special teams where he was their primary punt returner. Key losses on both sides of the ball aren’t easy to replace and are a part of a doomsday scenario for Louisiana Tech if no one else steps up. QB J’Mar Smith is expected to take a step forward but that’s no guarantee. He was extremely average last season and with the defense bound to regress the offense needs to improve. If that isn’t the case the Bulldogs will struggle to remain one of the top teams in Conference USA.

Vegas over/under win total: 7.5

Prediction: OVER

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

2018 record: 6-5 (5-3 in conference)

Best NFL Draft prospect: T Drake Dorbeck. A 22-game starter over the past two campaigns, Dorbeck brings palatable size to the fore with a 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame, but will need to put in impressive tape this fall if he is to see the light of the draft.

The case for: Southern Miss was a bit of a surprise last season after having one of the youngest teams in the Conference. They went 6-5 with three of their five losses coming by three-or-fewer points. If they were a bit luckier, we would be looking at Southern Miss as the clear cut Conference USA favorite. QB Jack Abraham completed an NCAA-best 73 percent of his passes last season and returns as the presumed starter.

He’ll have a majority of his weapons back with WR Quez Watkins hopefully leading the way. We aren’t 100 percent sure he’ll play for the Golden Eagles after withdrawing from school in the spring in order to get his grades up. He is attending summer school at a community college and if he can boost his grades, he’ll be eligible to play.

I’d normally be confident in someone’s ability to boost their grades by attending community college but most schools make it so hard to be academically ineligible at college there should definitely be some concern. Even if Watkins doesn’t end up being a go they return No. 2 wideout Tim Jones who racked up 508 yards on 42 receptions. They return their entire offensive line from last year and should improve based on continuity alone. If they don’t, three JUCO transfers are waiting for the chance to take over.

The defense was the strongest aspect of their team last season, ranking as one of the best G5 units in the country. Their run defense ranked 13th in rush defense S&P+ while they only allowed a 53 percent completion rate (14th). A lot of key players return from this dominant unit including their top two cornerbacks, safety, linebacker, and defensive ends. The Golden Eagles have the benefit of playing against six teams ranked outside the top-100 in Bill Connelly’s projected S&P+.

The case against: Southern Miss may return a lot of players on offense, but they ranked just 122nd in S&P+. Abraham completed a ton of passes but had a 15/10 TD/INT ratio and only averaged 7.2 adjusted yards per attempt. Watkins (72-889-9) not returning could be a big hit for this offense after he accounted for 32 percent of Southern Miss’ receiving yards and 49 percent of their receiving touchdowns last season. The running game was also abysmal last season -- ranking 120th in rushing S&P+ -- and didn’t add anyone of note. Their offensive line has everyone from last season but were one of the worst units in all of college football (102nd in sack rate, 124th in line yards). If they can’t figure out their line the offense may never get going.

The defense was incredible in 2018 and returns quite a few stars. Their downfall could lie in their depth. They lost two of their top linebackers as well as two tackles. Given the losses, it’s unlikely the run defense is as strong as last season. The pass defense is tough to poke too many holes in but could be opened up by a weakened run defense. The Golden Eagles schedule is a complete disaster. I’m not sure who threw this together, but yikes.

After smashing Alcorn State at home, Southern Miss has three straight road games against Mississippi State, Troy, and Alabama. I’m not sure they win any of those. You would expect an easy path after that, but they have another back-to-back road game situation later in the season as well. Even in the unlikely event Southern Miss plays better in all facets of the game I’m skeptical they can throw together more than seven wins.

Vegas over/under win total: 7.5

Prediction: OVER

UAB Blazers

2018 record: 11-3 (7-1 in conference)

Best NFL Draft Prospect: CB Brontae Harris. Active around the ball, Harris has registered three interceptions and 13 passes defensed for his UAB career. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder was the highest graded returning cornerback on PFF.

The case for: 2018 was UAB’s peak as a program. They ascended to an11-3 finish only a few short years after a self-imposed death penalty. They won the Conference USA championship game over Middle Tennessee State and proceeded to thrash Northern Illinois 37-13 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

HC Bill Clark stuck it out through the bad times with the program, and his patience paid off. Their roster likely won’t look too similar, but there is room for optimism.

One thing that should remain the same is QB Tyler Johnston who averaged 9.5 yards per attempt while completing 57.1 percent of his passes. He didn’t begin the year as the starter but took over halfway through the year. Johnston also contributed as a runner, adding 359 rushing yards with his legs. In addition to Johnston, they return workhorse starting RB Spencer Brown who ripped off 1,227 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns last season. Despite being successful as a team, their offense ranked just 104th in S&P+. Even with the roster undergoing significant changes, that isn’t a very high bar to meet or even exceed.

The defense was stellar (For CUSA standards) and ranked 45th in overall defensive S&P+. They return three of their top players, one at linebacker, safety, and cornerback. Those players will need to be game-changers week-in, week-out in order for the defense to have a chance at resembling last season’s squad.

While they lost starters at most other positions, they added three JUCO transfers on the defensive side of the ball and two on offense in hopes that the talent level doesn’t drop off too much.

The Blazers schedule projects favorably for them as they play eight games against teams that rank outside the top-100 in S&P+. Even with a lot of different players this time around, their schedule should provide them with a big enough cushion to hover around 0.500,

The case against: UAB peaked harder than a high school jock who ended up dropping out of collegethe following year. The Blazers 2018 peak will be followed by some sort of drop-off. It’s not a matter of if, just how much. The offense lost their leading passer, top four wide receivers, top tight end, and four offensive linemen. They do have a viable replacement at quarterback in Johnston, but he only has 142 career pass attempts and an 11/9 TD/INT ratio.

The Blazers’ best remaining receivers combined for less than 300 receiving yards and scored no touchdowns. Their offensive line was stellar last year ranking 35th in Football Outsiders’ “Line yards” and 48th in sack rate. All four departed starters from this unit were either first or second-team all-conference, meaning this unit projects to be much, much worse.

Things have to be better on defense, right? Nope. They lost all three starting defensive lineman, four of their top five linebackers, and four of their top seven defensive back. Their ranking of 45th in defense S&P+ should be in for a sharp decline as they refresh nearly all of their defense. Unless all of their JUCO transfers come in and make a big impact it’s tough to see this defense finish anywhere near the top-50 of S&P+ next season.

Vegas over/under win total: 7

Prediction: OVER

Rice Owls

2018 record: 2-11 (1-7 in conference)

Best NFL Draft prospect: RB Quadraiz Wadley. The Owls lack for many draftable bodies, but Watkins could sneak in if absolutely everything breaks right for him. He has improved each year in college and could threaten 1,000 yards this coming season.

The case for: Rice is another Conference USA team undergoing serious changes. Head Coach Mike Bloomgren enters his second season after winning just two games last year. They have a chance to be better, but like UTEP, everything is relative. This team is nowhere close to having the talent needed to pull off even a 0.500 season. Redshirt freshman QB Wiley Green saw as much playing time as he could before having to forfeit his ability to redshirt.

In the four games he saw action he averaged 7.1 yards per attempt with a ¾ TD/INT ratio. Not great by any means, but could be worse for a program of Rice’s caliber. Green is expected to compete for the starting job with Harvard transfer QB Tom Stewart. Stewart probably has a slight lead on the starting job, but neither are a lock for the starting job with three similarly-talented players also looking for another shot behind them.

Whoever wins the starting job has an intriguing group of pass-catchers to target. Austin Trammel and Aaron Cephus were the top two receivers for the Owls last season and return for their junior seasons. Redshirt freshman Brendan Harmon and community college transfer Bradley Rozner both figure to see playing time as well.

The offensive line is tasked with replacing two starters on the offensive line but has a JUCO transfer and former high three-star recruit ready to slide right in. We should see this unit improve upon last year’s ranking of 121st in line yards and 76th in sack rate. Sophomore RB Juma Otoviano figures to be the team’s starter, but they also brought in two graduate transfers at the position.

Rice’s defense was worse than the offense last year, finishing 125th in S&P+. They return a number of linebackers, safeties as well as a cornerback and could be better in some areas than last season. They added a JUCO transfer to the secondary who should help the unit avoid much drop-off from last season. If everything comes together, Rice has four-win potential against the teams projected to rank outside the top-100 in S&P+. Not too high of a ceiling, but you have to start somewhere.

The case against: After narrowly beating FCS Prairie View A&M by three points in their home opener, they lost 11 games straight and allowed 40-or-more points in seven of them. Their second win came against Old Dominion in the final game of the year which was undoubtedly their best performance of the season. They even lost by 17 points to UTSA, and eight points to UTEP. Their run defense was by far the best aspect of their team but is one part they need to unfortunately completely re-do. Rice projects to be much worse on defense then they were in 2018, a scary thought when considering my statements above. The only way their offense improves at all is if one of their many quarterback options steps up in a big way. Given what we saw last season, that probably isn’t too likely.

Trying to find one win on the schedule for Rice is hard. They play against four teams who project to rank outside the top-100 in S&P+, but all of them are on the road. To make matters worse, their road game against UTSA (projected 128th) is the second contest of a back-to-back road games. Even if the Owls are playing better than we project, they may not be favored in a single game until they meet UTEP, the last week of the season. Winning three games would be a massive win for this program given their schedule.

Vegas over/under win total: 2.5

Prediction: UNDER

UTEP Miners

2018 record: 1-11 (1-7 in conference)

Best NFL Draft prospect: DB Justin Rogers. Rogers is a high IQ defense back and a field rat (as compared to gym rat) who loves to practice and get after it. He has improved every year at UTEP.

The case for: Everything is relative. The case for Alabama includes them going undefeated and winning a national championship. The case for a team like UTEP has them winning four or five games. Now that we have that out of the way, UTEP could spice up the bottom rung of the Conference USA this season. They return both QB BranDon Jones and potentially QB Kai Locksley from last season.

Locksley is currently dealing with a serious legal issue and has been suspended indefinitely from UTEP. There’s a good chance he doesn’t play in 2019. For UTEP’s sake, Jones was the better of the two quarterbacks anyways, averaging over two yards higher per pass attempt.

Their running game is the one thing UTEP can hang their hat on (relatively) with Quadraiz Wadley and Treyvon Hughes combining for 947 yards and eight touchdowns on 196 carries (4.83 yards per carry). They return their best deep-threat in terms of yards per reception in Keynan Foster (17.4) but not a lot outside him.

The offensive line wasn’t very good last season according to S&P+ ranking 117th in line yards and 128th in sack rate but there are reasons to be optimistic. They return three of their best starters as well as four other players who have a few starts each.

The defense was the better of the two units and returns a few key players. They have a few tackles, a pair of safeties and a handful of linebackers all in place to return. To make up for their losses, UTEP went heavy on the JUCO market and signed five of them in the secondary alone. They added another three JUCO linebackers and landed a few three-stars who could come into play.

The schedule isn’t overly favorable but they draw some of their weakest opponents at home. Four games come against team’s projected to rank 120th or lower in Bill Connelly’s S&P+ will travel to El Paso. This gives a slight leg up to the team, and the potential to have a (relatively) good season.

The case against: UTEP head coach Dana Dimel led the Miners to just one win last season and the team didn’t show many signs of life. They allowed 32.8 points per game (99th) last season while only scoring 17.7 (127th). Their season-long averages don’t even paint the full picture. They legitimately scored zero points twice, and 10-or-fewer in four games including FCS opponent Northern Arizona. Their one win came against fellow bottom-feeder Rice, in which they scored 34 points. This offense was downright awful last season and that’s reflected in their 127th ranking in S&P+. Will they improve? I’m not optimistic. With Locksley likely facing a big suspension, presumed starter BranDon Jones will lead the offense. He completed 49.4 percent of his passes while posting a 4/5 TD/INT ratio last season. He didn’t have a single game in which he threw for more touchdowns than interceptions last year. There’s a chance he turns it around, but it will be with nearly an entirely new cast of pass-catchers after losing four of their top five targets from last season. Their offense will probably continue to linger in the bottom-10 in the country.

They will try to build off last year’s defensive performance, but regression might be the more likely scenario. They lost seven starters from 2018 and rather than letting a bunch of freshman get playing time they’ve opted to slap a Band-Aid on it in the form of JUCO transfers. Even with a relatively soft conference schedule, both their defense and offense are likely to remain in the cellar. There shouldn’t be much confidence in the Miners winning more than one or two games this season.

Vegas over/under win total: 3

Prediction: UNDER

UTSA Roadrunners

2018 record: 3-9 (2-6 in conference)

Best NFL Draft prospect: N/a

The case for: UTSA may have been 3-9 last season, but there are reasons for optimism heading into 2019. The offense returns a few quarterbacks and picked up former LSU backup Lowell Narcisse. Either redshirt sophomore Frank Harris or senior QB Cordale Grundy is projected to be the starter but neither has shown much of anything. Grundy did post a positive, 5/3 TD/INT ratio last season despite not being very efficient otherwise.

Whomever wins the starting gig should have a bit more help from the offensive line this season as they return seven players with starting experience as well as a few JUCO transfers. Continuity should help them improve upon last season’s ranking of 122nd in line yards and 111th in sack rate.

Running back B.J. Daniels returns after somehow leading the team in rushing with 322 yards on 87 carries (3.7 yards per carry). He’s expected to lead the team in carries in 2019. No one’s too sure who will be catching passes on this team, but there are a number of former three-star recruits with potential. WR Tykee Ogle-Kellogg led the team in yards per reception and figures to be one of their top wideouts.

The defense was undoubtedly the strong-point of their team last season, highlighted by finishing 61st in S&P+ for run defense. They have a solid core of returners from this team including their starting defensive ends and every cornerback. They also added a number of big transfers such as former Arizona cornerback Antonio Parks, former Virginia linebacker Dominic Sheppard, JUCO-transfer linebacker Trevor Harmanson, and JUCO safety SaVion Harris. Those additions alone should help cover the losses they suffered this offseason.

If the Roadrunners can improve on offense and continue to play competent defense in some aspect, their schedule has some wiggle room for wins. They play against five teams who are projected to rank 100th or worse in Bill Connelly’s S&P+, with three of the games coming at home.

The case against: After reading the sections about Rice and UTEP, it’s tough to imagine a team being in much worse shape. In the eyes of sportsbooks, UTSA is. Sportsbooks set a win total of two for 2019 which is lower than both Rice (2.5) and UTEP (3). Heading into the 2019 season with a six-game losing streak, they’ll need to win the first game against FCS Incarnate Word in order to have a chance of snapping it prior to October.

The team was dreadful on offense last season, finishing 129th (out of 130) in S&P+. Things could get better, but there shouldn’t be much confidence in it. The returning quarterback with the most experience, senior QB Cordale Grundy, was bad last season with a 50.5 percent completion rate while averaging a horrendous 4.5 yards per attempt. They lost nearly all of their pass-catchers and Ogle-Kellog, while he led the team in yards per reception, caught a laughable 38 percent of his targets.

The offensive line could improve based on continuity, but they weren’t good last season and it's not a sure thing continuity cures talent woes. The defense has a chance to regress as well after losing two of their best linebackers, safety, and defensive tackle. Their secondary was horrid last year with a 65 percent completion rate allowed and ranking 124th in S&P+.

They return all of their cornerbacks from last season - which in this case - is probably a bad thing. The incoming talent should prevent them from falling off in a big way, but it’s by no means a lock they improve. The Roadrunners have essentially no shot at going 0.500 this season and have two back-to-back road games.

Vegas over/under win total: 2

Prediction: UNDER