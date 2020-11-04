Conference USA reschedules 7 games

Conference USA has rescheduled seven football games that were postponed earlier this season because of COVID-19 issues. All will be played the first two weeks of December.

The updated schedule includes three games on Saturday, Dec. 5, the original date for the C-USA championship game that was previously rescheduled to Friday, Dec. 18.

Games on the first Saturday in December include FIU at Charlotte, Southern Mississippi at UTEP, and Rice at Marshall. There’s one game on Thursday, Dec. 10 — Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi — while Marshall is at FIU the next day.

UAB at Rice and North Texas at UTEP are now scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

