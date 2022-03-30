Conference USA releases revised 2022 football schedule without teams leaving for Sun Belt

Conference USA is officially an 11-team league for the 2022 football season.

The conference released a revised 2022 football schedule on Wednesday after it had finalized separation agreements with Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi. The three schools, who said in February that they were leaving for the Sun Belt this summer, had been included on C-USA’s first schedule release in the midst of an attempt to keep them from leaving until 2023.

The teams ultimately won that fight and are joining the Sun Belt in 2022. The terms of the separation agreement between the conference and the schools have not been released and Conference USA was clearly prepared for the teams’ departure with the expedited release of the new schedule.

You can view the schedule in full here on Conference USA’s website. Since there are 11 teams in the conference, there can only be a maximum of five conference games in a given weekend during the 2022 season. The season will open in August with two conference games on Aug. 27. Charlotte will play Florida Atlantic and North Texas will play UTEP in Week 0 ahead of the official opening weekend on Sept. 3.

Charlotte’s Week 0 appearance means it also has a bye week on the final week of the regular season. A Conference USA team has to have an off week on six of the final seven weekends of the season because of the odd number of teams in the conference.

The Sun Belt is now at 14 teams with the addition of three teams from C-USA and James Madison from the FCS ranks. Conference USA, meanwhile, is in a temporary holding pattern with Charlotte, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTEP, UTSA and WKU.

FAU, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA are all headed to the AAC after Cincinnati, Houston and UCF leave for the Big 12. C-USA is set to add Liberty and New Mexico State along with Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State. That leaves Conference USA with nine teams going forward unless it adds one or three more in the near future.