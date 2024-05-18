Conference USA Player of the Year Isaiah Crawford to remain in 2024 NBA draft

Louisiana Tech senior Isaiah Crawford will reportedly remain in the 2024 NBA draft and forgo his final year of eligibility, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Crawford was named the Conference USA Player of the Year after averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range. He registered nine 20-point games, including a career-high 30 points on Jan. 20.

The 6-foot-6 forward was also named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. He ranked 16th in the country in defensive rating and was just the third player in conference history with at least 60 steals and 50 blocks in a season.

Crawford was invited to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament last month as one of the top seniors in the country. He also participated in the G League Elite Camp, averaging seven points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two scrimmage games this week.

The 22-year-old isn’t projected to be drafted but is viewed as one of the top defenders in the class. He likely received positive feedback from team executives and scouts, prompting him to remain in the draft rather than return to school for one more year.

Crawford will have the opportunity to improve his stock in team workouts and interviews over the remainder of the predraft process. He has already worked out with Minnesota.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire