Conference USA Basketball Tournament 2024 bracket, schedule, TV info
MTSU basketball is the No. 7 seed in the Conference USA Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston should be the tournament favorites. MTSU is 0-4 against those two teams and 7-5 against the rest of the conference.
The games in Huntsville throughout next week lead up to the March 16 championship game, televised by CBS Sports Network.
Here's the full schedule for the Conference USA Tournament.
Conference USA Basketball Tournament bracket 2024
Click here for the 2024 Conference USA Men's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.
2024 Conference USA Basketball Tournament schedule
All times Central. All games at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama.
Tuesday, March 12
First round
Game 1: 8-seed Jacksonville State vs. 9-seed FIU, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Wednesday, March 13
Quarterfinals
Game 2: 1-seed Sam Houston vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Game 3: 2-seed Louisiana Tech vs. 7-seed MTSU, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Thursday, March 14
Quarterfinals
Game 4: 4-seed Liberty vs. 5-seed UTEP, 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Game 5: 3-seed Western Kentucky vs. 6-seed New Mexico State, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Friday, March 15
Semifinals
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 a.m. CT on CBS Sports Network
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network
Saturday, March 16
Championship game
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network
