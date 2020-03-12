Conference tournaments across college basketball resume on Thursday

Conference tournaments across college basketball will resume on Thursday.

Amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA announced Wednesday that the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament will be played without fans. That announcement set off a chain reaction across college basketball. Many conferences followed the NCAA’s lead and banned fans from attending conference tournaments beginning on Thursday.

Most of the major power conference tournaments will play in empty arenas. Those arenas will be limited to team personnel, working media and possibly small groups of family who are allowed to attend. Even as conference tournaments begin play as early as 12 p.m. EST on Thursday, evening games (or games scheduled for later this weekend) could be postponed if additional information leads to more changes.

But even as the NBA regular season sits in indefinite suspension due to coronavirus, college basketball will continue. Empty-arena conference tournaments could be a precursor to what the NCAA tournament might look like when it is scheduled to tip next week.

