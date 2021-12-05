Conference title overreaction: CFP field is set, OU and... Miami have their coaches?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde dive into the hot off the presses College Football Playoff field. What Alabama team will show up? Can Cincinnati play the underdog role to perfection?

The guys also react to Oklahoma's impending hire of Brent Venables from Clemson while Miami is trying to poach Mario Cristobal from Oregon... without an AD while Manny Diaz is out recruiting.

