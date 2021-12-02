Conference title game picks, Notre Dame has their coach, CFP expansion

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Before Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde finish off the Race for the Case picks against the spread, they react to Notre Dame promoting DC Marcus Freeman as their next head coach.

The CFP committee met yesterday in Dallas and there are still roadblocks for expansion. When can we expect to see 12 teams? The trio then picks the SEC, Big 12, Big 10, AAC and ACC title games. Will UGA top Bama? Can Cincinnati finish off the perfect season?

