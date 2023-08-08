Conference realignment: The super-league era is here, for better and worse

GAINESVILLE — As college football continues to sort through this dizzying, ongoing round of conference realignment, take some solace in something Florida Gators coach Billy Napier suggested Monday.

The chaos is temporary.

“At some point here, I think we all can agree there’s going to be some overall realignment relative to the teams that are capable of producing revenue and competing at a certain level,” Napier said. “I think we’ll have some standardized rules, parameters, guidelines, for all these things that affect the game. But right now, we don’t.”

The details of an overall realignment are anyone’s guess, but it’s easy to see the sport formally splitting into haves and have-nots — codifying the divide that has exited for decades. Call them super leagues if you wish, though SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has argued his conference already is one. Judging by its championships and pay days, he’s right.

The Big Ten is, too. How else can you explain why Oregon and Washington abandoned in-state partners and a century of history in the Pac-12 to play at Rutgers and Penn State?

Last week’s jaw-dropping Florida State board meeting was the most public sign yet that the current ACC can’t survive past the expiration of its TV contract in 2036. It might not even survive into 2026.

Though the Big 12 is stable, only one of the teams that will be in that league next year (TCU) ranks in the top 30 nationally in football expenses, according to U.S. Department of Education figures. Colorado and BYU are the only two to win national titles since World War II.

To recap: One of the Power Five leagues is on life support, another is being held together by duct tape and a third is, well, a distant third behind the Big Ten and SEC.

The super-league era isn’t coming. It’s here.

The current framework gives enough opportunity — or the illusion of opportunity — to keep fans engaged across the country. But this round of realignment has shown it cannot continue.

“It’s becoming more and more obvious, right, the revenue that’s being generated in college football,” Napier said. “This is all a result of the financial implications of our game and how popular the game is.”

Those financial implications continue fueling the realignment wave that began with Texas and Oklahoma spurning the Big 12 for the SEC. Every school wants into the Power Two, and those conferences will pick who they want to add and when they want to add them. Their programs will be financially competitive. The ones left out won’t be.

The sport will lose a lot in the process, beyond rivalries and regionality. One of this century’s most famous games was Appalachian State’s 2007 upset of Michigan. How many Cinderella stories like that will be possible if power teams only play each other?

But there will be positives, too. If you eliminate the fig leaf of parity, you can focus on improving the sport as it actually is. Napier expects standardized injury reports, for one. He has previously suggested players should get a slice of the revenue pie. That’s easier to work through if the heavyweights can attack the issue honestly and openly. Football at Florida and Florida State is not the same as it is at Florida Atlantic and Fresno State. It will be refreshing when that reality is recognized, along with the fact that nationwide conferences can work in football but are foolish in every other sport.

The last two weeks have brought us closer to the inevitability Napier raised, a realignment between those who can/want to compete at the highest level and everybody else. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there — for better and worse.

