Conference realignment is killing what makes college football so special | Estes

The Oregon Duck walks away from the Washington Husky mascot during the game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The more one looks at college sports these days, the more tempting it is to look away.

I’ve tried to stay positive, mind you. Complicated topics like NIL and the transfer portal might make my head hurt. But they aren’t doomsday devices. I’ve never viewed them as an existential threat.

College sports — and in particular, college football — are too popular and too big to ever fail, I’ve thought. Perhaps naïvely, I’ve not been shaken from such confidence.

Until now.

Look around. The Pac-12 is in hospice. The ACC is running a fever, and college football is barreling toward something that’ll be far different from its past, which a lot of people have enjoyed an awful lot. What wasn't broken is getting tinkered with anyway.

Conference realignment is beginning to spiral out of control, and I hate everything about it.

I hate that the self-interest and greed of a few are on the verge of damaging something so many have loved deeply for so long. I hate that the reason for the damage is television revenue. Never mind the tradition and regional rivalries, those silly little things that happen to make college football so special. Each day — heck, each hour — it's getting worse, a panic of dominos as schools rush to find chairs before the music stops.

Who actually wants this? Who thinks it's good for college football in the long run? How much money will ever be enough for these people and schools and conferences?

I don’t know where the musical chairs will stop, but I’ve got a guess.

An example from overseas

In 2021, a dozen of the most prestigious professional soccer clubs in Europe briefly tried to create an exclusive “Super League." The effort failed because the public simply wouldn’t have it. The outcry was so intense that it prompted clubs to back out.

It’s logical to envision a similar venture reaching college football one day. If this is all just a scramble for money at the top, then what’s to stop the best of the best from figuring out the fastest get-rich scheme would be to get together and play only each other, hoarding all of the riches instead of sharing with the lesser programs in their current leagues? Maybe it’ll be 12 schools or 16 or 24 or 32 or whatever makes sense at the time.

Though I doubt that fans here, as opposed to those in Europe, would revolt for the good of the sport.

Because deep down, Clemson fans would enjoy it if South Carolina didn’t make the cut. Same for Alabama if it’s Auburn or Tennessee. Same for Texas with Texas A&M, Oklahoma with Oklahoma State, Michigan with Michigan State, and so on.

Can’t knock it, really.

It's what makes college football so uniquely delectable. The secret sauce is spite.

Passionate, personal, generational loathing comes from having to live each day with fans of the other side. It’s bred in neighborhoods, classrooms and cubicles. It’s accelerated by having to watch those you most despise celebrate your demise. It’s all worth it when you get to do the same.

College football might be the only sport in which a large percentage of its most devoted fans would rather see a hated rival lose than their own school win.

If you kill that, you kill the essence of college football, what made it so popular and lucrative in the first place.

Don’t think it can’t happen

It’s already happening.

Texas A&M stopped playing Texas a decade ago. Even if that rivalry gets revived in the SEC, Oklahoma is about to leave Oklahoma State. Oregon is set to abandon Oregon State. Who knows what’s in store for the ACC schools (remember basketball, anyone?) or what Florida State is trying to do?

The SEC is having to move mountains in the hopes of creating a ninth conference game to allow rivalries like Alabama-Tennessee and Auburn-Georgia to continue each season, with no guarantee that it will happen. The Big Ten is going to have to find a way to incorporate even more teams into its schedules.

Wolken: ESPN, Fox pull strings of college athletics realignment that overlooks tradition or merit

Toppmeyer: Here's my plan for three 20-team NCAA super-conferences. Who's in? Who's out?

And as Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde wrote this week: “Eventually, if the Washington Huskies are making their fifth trip east of the fall, on their way to end the regular season in College Park, Md., instead of playing their natural rival in Pullman, there will be a reckoning.”

What's worse than angry fans? Apathetic fans.

Fewer teams and games of interest that matter sooner or later will bring about steep declines in attendance and, yes, television revenue.

There’s a knife to this golden goose’s throat. He’s dying so the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC can thrive.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Conference realignment is killing the best part of college football