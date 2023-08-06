Conference realignment brings to light the business of college football. Its about time.

Ah, the innocence. Greed, gluttony and mismanagement ruined it. That’s the storyline of the moment with news of the Pac-12's demise.

College football ain’t what it used to be and all that. Thanks for nothing, NCAA. Did you really need to get bigger, Big Ten?

What about the poor gymnasts and swimmers who’ll have to travel from Piscataway, New Jersey, to Eugene, Oregon, and Seattle and study in their hotel rooms now that the conference is home to Washington and Oregon on the left coast and Rutgers on the right?

Listen to the droning long enough and you’ll hear that the Midwest suddenly got wide, and in its stretching lost its face, its soul, its spine. The misshapen Big Ten map is unrecognizable, say the handwringers, akin to a bank that leverages high interest rates from the poor to wash the funds of the rich.

The derogatory adjectives are flying through the ether like dark confetti. Yay, you got your 18-team league, more juice and a bigger television footprint, but at what cost?

LOOK AT IT THIS WAY: Save the date: It's less than a year until the Big Ten and Pac-12 refugees tie the knot!

With a few exceptions, the narrative’s the same: regional is good; national is bad. Never mind the actual narrative that chasing money is just chasing advertisers, which is just chasing audience, and that no sport, no matter how “charming” or “quaint” it used to be, can survive without an audience.

The new scoreboards at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor feature a video board 118% larger than the previous scoreboards.

But, no, why waste the chance to perpetuate the gauzy story, the feel-good fibs that sound like cotton, you know, that college football used to be pure, and a refuge for amateurism in a cynical world!

Now look at us, forcing UCLA to travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, and Penn State to hop on a flight to Los Angeles … a whole two hours beyond Lincoln, Nebraska.

Who's gonna mind the kids!?

As for the folks pulling the strings? They're doing the devil’s work. But once upon a time they were doin the Lord’s work, like back when they brought the sport to a few northeastern campuses to keep the lads out of trouble, before quickly realizing their sport was so violent a few lads were dying.

So, they changed the rules and the equipment. But not the rules regarding who could earn and who couldn’t.

That didn’t change until a hundred years later and took a threat from those pesky feds. Which is to say that regarding the truest measure of an organized sport, college football has never been fairer than it is at the moment, because it's getting fairer for whom it matters most — the athletes.

Players are free to change teams and earn money from their talent and brand. It took more than a century to get here.

Yet conference realignment is gonna kill the vibes?

The additions to the Big Ten — Oregon and Washington will join UCLA and USC as new members next year — along with the soon-to-be additions to the SEC (Oklahoma, Texas) and the Big 12 (Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah) will gut all that is pristine?

And submarine regionalism?

Let’s sure as heck hope so.

Don’t you want to get a Nashville hot chicken sandwich in Boise? And Buffalo wings in Topeka? Of course, you do. Just as you want whatever food or fashion or music or movie or pop culture trend to be available near your strand of trees or patch of sand.

Regionalism is fading in almost every other facet of our cultural lives. Atlanta isn’t just the seat of the south anymore, it’s a hub to the world, a 21st century New York. Houston isn’t just an oil and chemical plant town in Texas, it’s a mix of peoples from every continent and a place that mashed up Vietnamese and Cajun cuisine, among others.

Yeah, the blending causes tension at times. Yet it’s led us to new places and spaces. College football is simply a reflection of the mix.

Besides, regionalism and its cousin, geography, are why the sport’s never been fair in the first place, why the same teams win all the time, why the best teams get the best new players the following season, a ridiculous imbalance that we’d never accept in any other major team sport in the country.

Imagine the Kansas City Chiefs drafting first or second after every Super Bowl? That’s what Georgia and Alabama do, partly because they win and popularity sells to recruits, but mostly because those campuses are deep in the best swath of high school football players in the country.

Remember Jim Harbaugh’s shirtless football camp tours?

They happened down south for a reason.

Proximity counts in recruiting, and that’s led to a baked-in competitive imbalance and injustice, which we accept, for better and for worse. Just as we grudgingly accept that the sport encourages its best teams to spend the first fourth of their season lining up sacrificial opponents.

This particular money grab has been goin on for decades. Yet the Big Ten offering cash to Oregon and Washington to join forces is somehow different?

Or more distasteful?

Hardly.

If anything, conference shifting is unmasking the pretense. College football is a business. It has been forever. The latest movement means no one can pretend otherwise.

Ultimately, this should be healthy, just as it’s healthier for the players, who can now earn money and change schools, like coaches have always been able to do.

Will some teams get left behind in the rearranging? Yes, and that’s not without pain. But most of those schools were behind already anyway.

More than 120 schools compete in the top level of college football. A hundred of them, give or take a few, have no shot at relevant football each season, and all but a handful compete for the sport’s biggest prize every year.

The conference realignments are simply cementing what's always been true. It’s just out in the open.

Is it a money grab? Absolutely. Yet it isn’t greed in a vacuum. College football needs eyeballs on screens and rear ends in seats just like every other big-time sport.

Getting those eyes and rears means recruiting and recruiting runs on millions and millions of dollars getting pumped into facilities, coaching, private jet time and lavish annual sales pitches. It’s a brutal cycle for those that pine for a lost era when conferences were based in a specific region.

Then again, those conferences were dominated by decade-long runs from a couple of teams. Glorious if you were connected to Tuscaloosa and Norman and Columbus and Ann Arbor. Not so much if you left your heart in Oxford, Mississippi, or Minneapolis.

It’s always been a sport of haves and have nots with little movement between them. Judging by its place in our culture, we made peace with the imbalance long ago, and almost certainly will again.

