Conference realignment: Will AAC (and Memphis) regret not looking west to replace SMU?

Memphis football delivered like expected in its 2023 season opener, Arkansas State delivered a dud, and conference realignment delivered another blow to Tigers' fans.

So there's a lot to discuss leading into the latest edition of a regional rivalry dubbed the Paint Bucket Bowl on Saturday night in Jonesboro (6 p.m., ESPN+). The Commercial Appeal's Mark Giannotto and Jonah Dylan dive into the biggest storylines surrounding the Tigers in this week's roundtable.

Will the AAC regret not looking west for SMU's replacement?

Dylan: No. Realignment decisions are obviously made with football in mind, but every other sport is affected. It just doesn’t make sense for soccer players to be traveling across the country for midweek games every week. The AAC still covers a large geographical area and doesn’t need to expand even more at the expense of its athletes. It’s hard to know what college athletics will look like when this realignment cycle is completely done, but the AAC should still be one of the strongest five-or-six conferences out there.

Giannotto: Probably. It opens the door for the Mountain West to become the top non-power conference in the country if it lures Oregon State and Washington State. It could eventually poach some of the best programs from the AAC, like Memphis, to create the best possible football league. Maybe the AAC's desire to add Army, as has been reported, will stabilize things. But by acknowledging there wasn't enough support to go west, the AAC is also acknowledging the schools remaining in the fold don't have the same ambitions/resources those that left did. That doesn't align with public statements made by Memphis of late.

What was most impressive about the Tigers’ season-opening win?

Dylan: The defense. Like coach Ryan Silverfield said, any time you hold an opponent under 100 yards it’s impressive, even if it’s an FCS team. The Memphis defense did as well as you could’ve expected coming into Saturday’s game, and it got contributors from players all over the depth chart. There are certainly tougher tests to come, but coordinator Matt Barnes’ defense is exactly where it needs to be right now.

Giannotto: It has to be the defense. Nobody in the country held an opponent to fewer yards this past week than Memphis did against Bethune-Cookman -- and plenty of schools played an FCS-level foe. The Tigers looked dynamic in the secondary and disruptive up front, didn't allow Bethune-Cookman's offense to get past the 50-yard-line, let alone score. Most encouraging of all is none of the team's top four tacklers were regular starters a year ago. The defense could be what separates this Memphis season from the previous two.

Memphis' Chandler Martin (11) shakes his finger after making a stop during the game between the University of Memphis and Bethune-Cookman University in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

How confident are you that Memphis fixed its run game?

Giannotto: Not especially yet, which doesn't mean the Tigers don't have a solution. It's just going to take a lot more than one game of quality production, or even Saturday's game against Arkansas State's bad defense, to be convincing. Memphis found success early on the past two seasons only to struggle on the ground as competition stiffened. Blake Watson and Sutton Smith seem like a good fit as a tandem, and the coaching staff appears to be using them in more creative ways. The key will be up front, where the Tigers' offensive line hasn't held up well to scrutiny the past couple years.

Dylan: Cautiously optimistic. In Watson and Smith, the Tigers have two versatile backs who can spell each other throughout the game. Smith’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield and in the slot also means they can play together, which gives offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey another avenue to get him more touches. Silverfield has said he doesn’t want to rely on just one running back, and he certainly won’t have to with Watson and Smith playing like they did in the opener. And that’s before you throw in Jay Ducker, Brandon Thomas and Ke’Travion Hargrove.

Where must Memphis improve heading into its first road game?

Dylan: The Tigers have to limit turnovers. The offense allowed more points than the defense against Bethune-Cookman, which is an odd statistical quirk but also reflects pretty poorly on the offense. Those mistakes are fine in a game set up to be a blowout, but they can cost you in a close conference game.

Giannotto: At the quarterback position. Seth Henigan's 2023 debut was fine statistically ‒ indeed, it was the first time in his career he completed 75 percent of his passess ‒ but he had two interceptions (and a third reversed by replay). His 2022 habit of missing high on some throws also surfaced a few times, despite a brand new set of weapons around him. Henigan can be better.

Is Arkansas State really as bad as it looked at Oklahoma?

Giannotto: It doesn't matter. If Memphis wants to generate momentum around the program this season, it can't lose this game. If anything, the manner in which Arkansas State lost its first game (73-0) only ratcheted up the pressure on the Tigers. Now it'll look really bad if Memphis doesn't win, even though the Red Wolves might not be as bad as they showed in Week One.

Dylan: Red Wolves fans better hope not. It was nothing short of a humiliating opening week performance, and you’d have to at least think there’s nowhere to go but up. Let’s be clear, though — this is not a program that has been trending in the right direction. Memphis and Arkansas State have played some close games in recent years, but the Tigers should be way ahead this season.

