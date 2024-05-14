Conference golf played on Saturday

May 13—MONTGOMERY — Area teams competed in PAC, BCC and SWIAC Conference tourneys on Saturday at Country Oaks and Phil Harris Golf Courses.

Both the Blue Chip and PAC were played at Country Oaks, with Barr-Reeve winning the BCC tourney with a 322. The score was good enough to earn four players all-conference honors. Cam Knepp had a 75, Isaac Knepp added a 79, Pierce Madison and Lincoln Wagler shot 84s and Levi Traylor had an 89. South Knox was second with a 327, but did have the medalist in Cam Chattin with a 74. Loogootee took third with a 342, Conner Swartzentruber added a 78 and Parker Arvin shot 85, and both made All-BCC.

Washington Catholic finished seventh out of nine teams with 434. Ethan Armstrong made All-BCC with a 86. Jace Hammer shot 113, Xavier Hoevel shot 114 and Sean Flynn added a 121. Finishing behind them was North Knox 443 and Shoals 447.

In the PAC, Boonville won with 327, North Posey shot 345 and Heritage Hills also shot 345 and was third. Peyton Blackard of Gibson Southern and a Notre Dame recruit was the overall medalist with a 73.

Washington's 361 was good enough for seventh, Michael McCarthy was the top Hatchet and led with an 87, while brother Patrick McCarthy added a 87. Landon Miller added a 90, Tristan Zollars shot 95 and Aiden Boyd added a 97.

In the SWIAC at Phil Harris in Linton. North Daviess was fifth overall 390. Shakmak won with a 319, Bloomfield shot 364 and Eastern added a 372. Blaise Newton of Shakmak shot 74 to be the overall medalist.

Nick Fine of North Daviess led with an 86 and made All-SWIAC Honorable Mention, while Coby Loheider added a 94 for ND, Max Toy and Collin Lengacher added 105s, and Jaris Neideffer shot 110.