New conference foe FAU Owls prove they’re USF’s superior, if not rival

TAMPA — Time will ascertain whether a rivalry between newly-minted American Athletic Conference foes Florida Atlantic and USF is forged. Rivalries generally occur organically, nurtured by time, stakes, even hostility.

And some hostility may have been fostered Saturday (more on that later). Nonetheless, this series hasn’t reached rivalry status yet.

And if this homecoming humiliation at Raymond James Stadium is any sign, the Bulls are better served at this point aspiring to be the Owls’ equal.

On a bright, breezy afternoon, the baffling regression of USF’s defense continued as FAU’s offense transitioned from pedestrian to prolific in a 56-14 rout of the Bulls (3-4, 2-2). Excluding special teams scores, USF has surrendered 105 points over the last two Saturdays, including 56 in a 21-point loss at Alabama-Birmingham last week.

The Owls, 105th nationally in total offense (340.4 yards per game) entering the day, amassed a season-high 587 yards, with all seven of their touchdown drives covering at least 64 yards.

Adding insult to annihilation (and perhaps planting the initial seed of a feud), the Owls converted a successful onside kick late in the fourth quarter while nursing a 56-14 lead.

Owls junior slot receiver LaJohntay Wester, whose 10.4 catches per game led the nation entering the weekend, had 10 for 124 yards and a touchdown. The nation’s top punt returner (20.5-yard average), Wester essentially sealed things with a 67-yard touchdown return with 6:14 to play in the third, giving FAU (3-3, 2-0) a 42-14 lead.

Meantime, the Bulls’ first four possessions ended with three punts and a red-zone fumble. They were shut out in the second half.

Quarterback Byrum Brown (15-of-26, 179 yards, one TD) exited after sustaining his second shot to the helmet (both of which resulted in targeting penalties) late in the third quarter. Brown was cleared to return and did so for one futile fourth-quarter series before being replaced by Bryce Archie for the final 6½ minutes.

