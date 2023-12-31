Conference expansion: Five bold predictions for the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC

For the college football world in 2024, only one thing is certain: There will be more change. And that means for the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC, that conference re-alignment is likely not slowing down.

Oh yea, and Notre Dame. Can’t forget Notre Dame.

Now, with the ACC likely to change substantially due to Florida State’s lawsuit (one way or another, something is going to break), there is likely to be another domino effect in place in the college sports landscape. The ACC won’t fall part (more on that later) but will likely have to shift and morph in the next few months to keep up.

What will that look like? And how will the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC respond?

Scroll down and find out five bold predictions for conference re-alignment in 2024!

Florida State will leave the ACC and head to this Power Five conference

Florida State is appealing to the Big Ten for obvious reasons. The Seminoles are a national brand and bring the top-third of the state with them as a television market.

But, they aren’t an AAU member institution and their media market size is small relative to some of the other competing schools.

Florida won’t want Florida State in the SEC which pushes Florida State to…the Big 12.

Georgia Tech will generate Big Ten interest

If the ACC begins to implode, then the likes of Georgia Tech become very appealing. Much like when Rutgers and Maryland entered the Big Ten in 2014, a move for Georgia Tech would be about market and tapping some strong recruiting turf.

Georgia Tech plays second fiddle to Georgia in the state. But if they can help deliver the Atlanta market for the Big Ten, then the conference will need to take a long look.

It may not be a great fit, after all Georgia Tech has had some struggles in recent years in football (but did finish 7-6 with a bowl win this year). Georgia Tech is a sneaky sleeper pick to the Big Ten.

The most likely ACC program to bolt to the Big Ten is...

Miami.

Consider that Miami is a coveted market and a premier academic institution (just joined the AAU in 2023). There is the tradition and history in football as well as a strong men’s basketball team and a history in the Olympic sports.

The Hurricanes have a national brand and five national championships in the past four decades. To be able to land this television market along with their national following would be huge for the Big Ten.

That they are already AAU and have strong non-revenue sports makes Miami choice No. 1, choice No. 2 and choice No.3 for the Big Ten.

Would the Carolina schools (including Duke) leave the ACC?

The ACC isn’t going to fall apart, but it might look very different. Were Duke, North Carolina and North Carolina State to leave, it really wouldn’t be the ACC anymore.

Bold prediction? Neither of the three leave. Nor does Wake Forest (they don’t carry as much weight as the other three Carolina schools). The history, tradition and rivalry on the court (and to a lesser extent, on the field), wins out for these schools.

All the Carolina schools will stay in the bent and broken ACC.

Will Notre Dame leave its weird marriage with the ACC and join the Big Ten?

No.

That one was easy.

The new media rights deal between NBC and Notre Dame all but guarantees that the Fighting Irish will remain technically independent in football and will maintain their odd, sorta-in, sorta-out relationship with the ACC.

And that means they won’t be joining the Big Ten. Because why should they?

Notre Dame has a pathway to the expanded College Football Playoff and they are keeping up in the arms race that is college sports. There is no reason to change a piece of their lore that is storied and revered around South Bend.

Is there a sleeper to leave the ACC for the Big Ten?

Yes.

That one was easy too.

Oh, which school is a sleeper to leave? Should Florida State and/or Miami jettison the ACC, then look for Clemson to do the same.

Clemson’s issue is that it isn’t an AAU institution. But the success of football and men’s basketball coupled with the fact that South Carolina is a growing state makes Clemson all the more attractive.

Will AAU membership be an issue moving forward? No one really knows. But if Clemson can get that straightened out, then they are as good as gone to the Big Ten.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire