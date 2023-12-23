Conference expansion and re-alignment: Who does the Big Ten poach from the ACC if Florida State leaves?

Florida State appears to be heading out of the ACC. If Florida State leaves the conference, it could well set off another round of conference expansion and re-alignment for the Big Ten, the Big 12 and the SEC.

And it could well mean the implosion of the ACC…at least as we know it. Florida State’s lawsuit is another seismic shift in the college sports landscape.

The ACC, which has a terrible media deal, isn’t on life support at this point. But there is no denying that the conference is struggling to keep up as a Power Five conference. The media deal is limiting the ACC’s ability to keep up and compete in the college sports arms race, especially with regard to facilities needed in football and basketball.

Staff hiring and retention is also an issue.

Now, is the Big Ten, or any conference for that matter, ready to expand? Who knows. But conferences have to be proactive and expand with the idea of the next media rights deals.

So the Big Ten or the SEC or even the Big 12 might need to act sooner rather than later if Florida State does bolt!

5. Football isn't a fit here for the Big Ten but this is a strong ACC athletic department overall

The best of Anthony Gill this season! 🔶⚔️🔷#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/zOR7NcCcAv — Virginia Men’s Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) December 23, 2023

Why it makes sense: Virginia is in a strong television market with a very strong men’s basketball program and some other teams that could help the Big Ten (soccer, lacrosse, baseball). An AAU institution, it would fit in seamlessly in the Big Ten on the academic side.

Basketball would be the big selling point here, as would be the chance to secure a market in a state that would be attractive in terms of adding multiple media markets of note including Richmond and the Tidewater region.

Why it doesn’t make sense: Football stinks. The Cavaliers haven’t made a bowl game in their last four seasons.

4. The Big Ten would like this basketball powerhouse

Florida State starting process of leaving ACC “will have an ‘Oppenheimer-like’ ripple effect” thru out college landscape, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. As one of biggest TV brands, FSU could land in Big Ten or SEC, and if those aren’t options, the Big 12, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 21, 2023

Why it makes sense: Duke isn’t a powerhouse in football, although they have been respectable in recent years (eight bowl appearances since 2012). But they add a national brand in men’s basketball and give the Big Ten a team that is capable on an annual basis of getting to the Final Four.

Duke is also an AAU member and would a lot to the Big Ten in terms of television market as well as the Olympic spors.

Why it doesn’t make sense: If football is the big push here then Duke wouldn’t be the choice. Football is solid but very much behind the blueblood programs that the Big Ten has added in their poaching of the Pac-12.

3. Would this ACC blueblood actually move to the Big Ten?

If the ACC breaks up because of FSU the Big Ten makes more sense as a landing spot than the SEC for most of their top tier schools. The SEC already has those markets no need to double down on them. The only question is how big does the Big Ten want to go? Would Duke and UNC… — B1G Dawg Energy (@B1GDawgEnergy) December 22, 2023

Why it makes sense: North Carolina is very solid in football and basketball. Factor in that the state is a solid media market (and growing) has the Tar Heels well positioned here.

An AAU member, North Carolina could slide into the Big Ten quite well. Powerhouse programs in lacrosse, soccer and baseball as well as women’s basketball make this a very intriguing possibility for the Big Ten.

Why it doesn’t make sense: Would North Carolina give up on their deep and storied rivalries with Duke and North Carolina State? That would be a tough call.

2. Another 'chop' to the Big Ten?

Why it makes sense: Why not No. 1? Well, Florida State is an attractive program for football and men’s basketball.

Florida State would add a huge national brand to the Big Ten and the chance to lock down, at minimum, the northern half of Florida for the Big Ten (by which we mean the Big Ten Network).

Why it doesn’t make sense: Not an AAU member, which may or may not matter as much anymore to the Big Ten.

But, the team at No. 1 on this list might be the reason why Florida State ends up in the SEC of the Big 12 and not the Big Ten.

1. 'The U' is the ACC's most desirable property in conference re-alignment

Welcome to the Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson Football Locker Room at the one and only, University of Miami 🙌🏾 THE U At Miami, I had the privilege of playing with some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Hall of Famers. And more importantly, WE had the honor of… pic.twitter.com/oDZGVuYYyk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 11, 2023

Why it makes sense: AAU member. National brand in football. Located in a major media market.

Check. Check. Check.

If the ACC were to fold or start losing members, Miami is likely the first call that the Big Ten will be making. It is the most attractive program on the market for any conference. It also would add good programs in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball to the mix.

If the Big Ten went after and landed Miami, it would make Florida State redundant in terms of the Florida media market. And the Big Ten is nothing but dundant when it comes to conference expansion.

No duplicity in expanding markets.

Why it doesn’t make sense: But it does. It makes total sense.

Here is the kicker though…if the Big Ten added Miami, then the conference likely doesn’t need Florida State. Adding Miami would dwarf what the Big Ten could gain in Florida State.

A move for Miami would create redundant markets. The Big Ten in this case would look to diversify geography and add Miami and North Carolina for instance.

Wait...no Clemson for the Big Ten?

Yes, this is a bit of a shocker. And Clemson very much belongs in a Power Five conference. But the fit isn’t the Big Ten.

Clemson’s best fit, from football to basketball to a strong Olympic sports program, is the SEC. The school doesn’t fit the mold of what the Big Ten has been pursuing and isn’t an AAU member.

Sure, Florida State isn’t an AAU member and they were No. 2 on this list. But Florida State is a juggernaut on the football side and brings at least half of Florida as a television market.

Clemson’s best fit is the SEC. How would South Carolina feel about that though?

And wait...why no Notre Dame to the Big Ten buzz?

Notre Dame expanded its media rights deal last month, likely keeping them independent till 2029.

Were Notre Dame actively shopping itself to a Power Five program, then they would vault to the top of the list. Their national brand is simply unmatched in college sports.

But for the time being, it appears that Notre Dame will remain independent in football, which were told is all that really matters to these athletic departments these days anyway.

