Conference championship weekend: Where Greater Cincinnati football players will be playing

Friday kicks off college football’s conference championship weekend for NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Several of the games will determine who will be playing in this season’s College Football Playoff, while others are just for bragging rights of being their league’s top team.

Many of the games feature local high school stars, most notably the MAC title game, which features two Ohio schools squaring off.

Here’s where you can catch area players this weekend:

Mid-American Conference championship game

Noon, Dec. 2 on ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit

Miami University vs. Toledo

The 10-2 RedHawks have a pair of players who will see lots of time on the field, led by kicker Graham Nicholson. Nicholson, a junior from Summit Country Day, has connected on all 23 of his field goal attempts this season.

Miami University kicker Graham Nicholson (98) kicks a field goal during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Silas Walters, a sophomore defensive back from Lakota West has 26 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack for Miami. He recorded a career-high nine tackles in a win against UC on Sept. 16.

Also notable is this game will feature a matchup of cousins. Miami senior tight end Luke Bolden and Toledo junior linebacker Daniel Bolden, played together at Colerain, but now will be squaring off for the MAC title.

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams carries the ball after a reception and is tackled by Toledo linebacker Daniel Bolden during an NCAA college football game against Toledo Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.

Luke has two catches for 20 yards this season. Daniel, meanwhile, is second on the Rockets with 80 totals tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks.

Other local players on the rosters:

Miami

LS Brendan Beattie, junior, Kings

WR Will Bradley, freshman, Loveland

TE Jack Coldiron, junior, Covington Catholic

RB Danny Dunlop, sophomore, Moeller

LB Jackson Kuwatch, sophomore, Lakota West

DL Josh Lukusa, freshman, Withrow

LB Grant Lyons, freshman, St. Xavier

DL Logan Neu, freshman, Badin

DL Dalton Norris, sophomore, Talawanda

DB Caleb Tubbs, sophomore, Winton Woods

Toledo

OL Drew Beckenhaupt, sophomore, Elder

S Drew Covington, freshman, Turpin

LB Sawiaha Ellis, sophomore, Fairfield

DL Zach Potter, freshman, Fenwick

American Athletic Conference championship game

4 p.m., Dec. 2 on ABC

Yulman Stadium, New Orleans

SMU at Tulane

Local player on the roster:

Tulane

RB Trey Cornist, freshman, Winton Woods

Southeastern Conference championship game

4 p.m., Dec. 2 on CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Georgia vs. Alabama

Nov 18, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) celebrates after making a stop against the Chattanooga Mocs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 66-10.

Alabama junior DeVonta Smith, a La Salle grad, missed most of the beginning of the season rehabbing an injury, but returned against Kentucky on Nov. 11 and made a career-high four total tackles against Chattanooga the next week.

Sun Belt championship game

4 p.m., Dec. 2 on ESPN

Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala.

Appalachian State at Troy

Appalachian State junior defensive end Montez Kelly, a Purcell Marian grad, saved his best game of the season for last. He recorded a season-highs of three total tackles and two quarterback hurries and recorded half a sack to beat Georgia Southern on Nov. 25 and clinch a spot in the title game.

Appalachian State tight end David Larkins (85) catches a pass during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Atlanta.

Sophomore tight end David Larkins, from Elder, has 11 catches this season, including three for touchdowns.

Atlantic Coast Conference championship game

8 p.m., Dec. 2 on ABC

Bank of American Stadium, Charlotte

Louisville vs. Florida State

Senior offensive lineman Eric Miller, a Mason grad, has been a starter on the offensive line for Louisville.

Louisville's Joey Gatewood, #84, gets ready to jump with Eric Miller after he scored a touchdown against Virginia in L & N Stadium, Nov. 9, 2023

Other local player on the roster:

Louisville

K Nick Keller, freshman, Conner

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide received Kaleb Brown (3) and offensive lineman Rusty Feth (rear) react during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium.

Big Ten championship game

8 p.m., Dec. 2 on Fox

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Iowa vs. Michigan

Senior offensive lineman Rusty Feth, a Colerain grad, has played in all 11 games this season for Iowa, starting six at left guard.

Feth has helped pave the was for a rushing attack that features Hamilton grad Kaleb Johnson. The sophomore running back has run for 415 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Fairfield grad Erick All played four seasons at Michigan before transferring to Iowa. The tight end was having a great season for the Hawkeyes, catching 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in seven games before tearing his ACL against Wisconsin.

Other local players on the rosters:

Michigan

DB Cameron Calhoun, freshman, Winton Woods

DE Breeon Ishmail, freshman, Princeton

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2023 college football conference title games: List of local players