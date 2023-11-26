Conference championship weekend: Where Greater Cincinnati football players will be playing
Friday kicks off college football’s conference championship weekend for NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
Several of the games will determine who will be playing in this season’s College Football Playoff, while others are just for bragging rights of being their league’s top team.
Many of the games feature local high school stars, most notably the MAC title game, which features two Ohio schools squaring off.
Here’s where you can catch area players this weekend:
Mid-American Conference championship game
Noon, Dec. 2 on ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit
Miami University vs. Toledo
The 10-2 RedHawks have a pair of players who will see lots of time on the field, led by kicker Graham Nicholson. Nicholson, a junior from Summit Country Day, has connected on all 23 of his field goal attempts this season.
Silas Walters, a sophomore defensive back from Lakota West has 26 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack for Miami. He recorded a career-high nine tackles in a win against UC on Sept. 16.
Also notable is this game will feature a matchup of cousins. Miami senior tight end Luke Bolden and Toledo junior linebacker Daniel Bolden, played together at Colerain, but now will be squaring off for the MAC title.
Luke has two catches for 20 yards this season. Daniel, meanwhile, is second on the Rockets with 80 totals tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks.
Other local players on the rosters:
Miami
LS Brendan Beattie, junior, Kings
WR Will Bradley, freshman, Loveland
TE Jack Coldiron, junior, Covington Catholic
RB Danny Dunlop, sophomore, Moeller
LB Jackson Kuwatch, sophomore, Lakota West
DL Josh Lukusa, freshman, Withrow
LB Grant Lyons, freshman, St. Xavier
DL Logan Neu, freshman, Badin
DL Dalton Norris, sophomore, Talawanda
DB Caleb Tubbs, sophomore, Winton Woods
Toledo
OL Drew Beckenhaupt, sophomore, Elder
S Drew Covington, freshman, Turpin
LB Sawiaha Ellis, sophomore, Fairfield
DL Zach Potter, freshman, Fenwick
American Athletic Conference championship game
4 p.m., Dec. 2 on ABC
Yulman Stadium, New Orleans
SMU at Tulane
Local player on the roster:
Tulane
RB Trey Cornist, freshman, Winton Woods
Southeastern Conference championship game
4 p.m., Dec. 2 on CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Georgia vs. Alabama
Alabama junior DeVonta Smith, a La Salle grad, missed most of the beginning of the season rehabbing an injury, but returned against Kentucky on Nov. 11 and made a career-high four total tackles against Chattanooga the next week.
Sun Belt championship game
4 p.m., Dec. 2 on ESPN
Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala.
Appalachian State at Troy
Appalachian State junior defensive end Montez Kelly, a Purcell Marian grad, saved his best game of the season for last. He recorded a season-highs of three total tackles and two quarterback hurries and recorded half a sack to beat Georgia Southern on Nov. 25 and clinch a spot in the title game.
Sophomore tight end David Larkins, from Elder, has 11 catches this season, including three for touchdowns.
Atlantic Coast Conference championship game
8 p.m., Dec. 2 on ABC
Bank of American Stadium, Charlotte
Louisville vs. Florida State
Senior offensive lineman Eric Miller, a Mason grad, has been a starter on the offensive line for Louisville.
Other local player on the roster:
Louisville
K Nick Keller, freshman, Conner
Big Ten championship game
8 p.m., Dec. 2 on Fox
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Iowa vs. Michigan
Senior offensive lineman Rusty Feth, a Colerain grad, has played in all 11 games this season for Iowa, starting six at left guard.
Feth has helped pave the was for a rushing attack that features Hamilton grad Kaleb Johnson. The sophomore running back has run for 415 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Fairfield grad Erick All played four seasons at Michigan before transferring to Iowa. The tight end was having a great season for the Hawkeyes, catching 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in seven games before tearing his ACL against Wisconsin.
Other local players on the rosters:
Michigan
DB Cameron Calhoun, freshman, Winton Woods
DE Breeon Ishmail, freshman, Princeton
