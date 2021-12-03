Conference Championship Weekend: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

It’s one of the best weekends in sports all year long. It’s conference championship weekend. 10 games over Friday and Saturday that will have College Football Playoff ramifications.

Here at the Sooners Wire, we went through each game and provided our score prediction for Saturday’s championship games. In only four of the 10 matchups did each of our staff members agree on the winner. Highlighted by Georgia, Michigan, San Diego State, and UTSA.

It’s the final weekend for chaos to ensue and when the dust clears, 10 teams will celebrate as conference champions.

Look below to see how our team of writers thinks this weekend will go.

Conference USA Championship: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer: UTSA 45, Western Kentucky 42

Bryant Crews: UTSA 39, Western Kentucky 28

John Williams: UTSA 38, Western Kentucky 30

Pac-12 Championship: Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer: Utah 34, Oregon 27

John Williams: Oregon 27, Utah 24

Bryant Crews: Oregon 28, Utah, 25

MAC Championship: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar (35) tackles Northern Illinois running back Erin Collins (21) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Josh Helmer: Northern Illinois 45, Kent State 42

John Williams: Kent State, 23, Northern Illinois 21

Bryant Crews: Northern Illinois: 29-24

Mountain West Championship: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer: San Diego State 30, Utah State 23

John Williams: San Diego State 34, Utah State 28

Bryant Crews: San Diego State 28, Utah State 16

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer – Louisiana 31, Appalachian State 20

John Williams – Appalachian State 28, Louisiana 20

Bryant Crews: Appalachian State 34, Louisiana 31

AAC Championship: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer: Cincinnati 38, Houston 24

John Williams: Cincinnati 44, Houston 31

Bryant Crews: Houston 31, Cincinnati 27

SEC Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer: Georgia 34, Alabama 17

John Williams: Georgia 20, Alabama 13

Bryanr Crews: Georgia 34, Alabama 31

ACC Championship: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer: Wake Forest 38, Pittsburgh 35

John Williams: Wake Forest 42, Pittsburgh 38

Bryant Crews: Wake Forest 38, Pittsburgh 31

Big 10 Championship: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer: Michigan 31, Iowa 17

John Williams: Michigan 38, Iowa 14

Bryant Crews: Michigan 28, Iowa 10

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Helmer: Baylor 27, Oklahoma State 24

John Williams: Oklahoma State 31, Baylor 14

Bryant Crews: Oklahoma State 30, Baylor 27

