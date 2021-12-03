Conference Championship Weekend: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions
It’s one of the best weekends in sports all year long. It’s conference championship weekend. 10 games over Friday and Saturday that will have College Football Playoff ramifications.
Here at the Sooners Wire, we went through each game and provided our score prediction for Saturday’s championship games. In only four of the 10 matchups did each of our staff members agree on the winner. Highlighted by Georgia, Michigan, San Diego State, and UTSA.
It’s the final weekend for chaos to ensue and when the dust clears, 10 teams will celebrate as conference champions.
Look below to see how our team of writers thinks this weekend will go.
Conference USA Championship: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer: UTSA 45, Western Kentucky 42
Bryant Crews: UTSA 39, Western Kentucky 28
John Williams: UTSA 38, Western Kentucky 30
Pac-12 Championship: Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer: Utah 34, Oregon 27
John Williams: Oregon 27, Utah 24
Bryant Crews: Oregon 28, Utah, 25
MAC Championship: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar (35) tackles Northern Illinois running back Erin Collins (21) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Josh Helmer: Northern Illinois 45, Kent State 42
John Williams: Kent State, 23, Northern Illinois 21
Bryant Crews: Northern Illinois: 29-24
Mountain West Championship: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer: San Diego State 30, Utah State 23
John Williams: San Diego State 34, Utah State 28
Bryant Crews: San Diego State 28, Utah State 16
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer – Louisiana 31, Appalachian State 20
John Williams – Appalachian State 28, Louisiana 20
Bryant Crews: Appalachian State 34, Louisiana 31
AAC Championship: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer: Cincinnati 38, Houston 24
John Williams: Cincinnati 44, Houston 31
Bryant Crews: Houston 31, Cincinnati 27
SEC Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer: Georgia 34, Alabama 17
John Williams: Georgia 20, Alabama 13
Bryanr Crews: Georgia 34, Alabama 31
ACC Championship: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer: Wake Forest 38, Pittsburgh 35
John Williams: Wake Forest 42, Pittsburgh 38
Bryant Crews: Wake Forest 38, Pittsburgh 31
Big 10 Championship: Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer: Michigan 31, Iowa 17
John Williams: Michigan 38, Iowa 14
Bryant Crews: Michigan 28, Iowa 10
Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Helmer: Baylor 27, Oklahoma State 24
John Williams: Oklahoma State 31, Baylor 14
Bryant Crews: Oklahoma State 30, Baylor 27
