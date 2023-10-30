As conference championship race heats up, No. 7 Texas prepares to host No. 25 Kansas State

Throughout Saturday afternoon, an announced crowd of 101,670 at Royal-Memorial Stadium had plenty of things to cheer about.

Texas scored its first touchdown on a punt return in five years when Xavier Worthy sprinted 74 yards to the end zone in the first quarter against BYU. Maalik Murphy threw two touchdown passes in his first start. The defense forced three turnovers and recorded two sacks in a 35-6 win. Even Grammy-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. was in the house.

Then there was what was shown on the stadium's jumbotron during a second-quarter break in play. Instead of showing fans in the stands, the operators of the big screen opted to replay the final seconds of the just-completed game between Oklahoma and Kansas. An incomplete pass that handed the Sooners a 38-33 loss drew a large cheer.

In stadium reaction to OU losing vs Kansas pic.twitter.com/MwbLa9gTuO — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) October 28, 2023

Some of those fans were cheering for petty purposes. Others, though, were probably aware that both of the invitations to the Big 12 championship game are now very much for the taking.

Texas players head back to the locker room at Royal-Memorial Stadium after pregame warmups for Saturday's 35-6 win over BYU. The No. 7 Longhorns are in the thick of the Big 12 race, one of five teams tied atop the conference standings, and will host No. 25 Kansas State this week.

Due to Oklahoma's first loss, coupled with wins by Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas, there is a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12. All five teams are 4-1 in conference play. Kansas and West Virginia are 3-2.

In case you're wondering, the Big 12 has seven tiebreakers in place in the case of a tie involving multiple teams:

∙ Head-to-head record assuming that all of the tied teams have played each other.

∙ Record against the highest-placed common opponent in the standings.

∙ Winning percentage against all common conference opponents.

∙ Combined winning percentage in conference games of conference opponents.

∙ Total number of wins in a 12-game season.

∙ Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics.

∙ Coin toss.

Got it? Good. It's also worth noting that none of that matters right now.

While the finish line is approaching, there are plenty of laps left in this race for a Big 12 championship. Each of the first-place teams has four games left, and some of those games are against fellow contenders. Texas, Kansas State and Iowa State all still have to play each other. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have Bedlam scheduled this week.

So win, and the rest will take care of itself. And the Longhorns know that.

"(We're) lucky to say there's a race, so just not getting too high with the highs and not getting too low with the lows," Longhorns edge rusher Barryn Sorrell said. "Honestly, just keep moving forward and getting better week by week. Obviously, our best ball is still ahead of us."

Texas' Keilan Robinson breaks off a run against BYU in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win. The Longhorns, playing without injured quarterback Quinn Ewers, leaned on their running game to improve to 7-1.

No. 7 Texas has home games against No. 25 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) and Texas Tech (3-5, 2-3) as well as trips to TCU (4-4, 2-3) and Iowa State (5-3, 4-1) left. Kansas State is due in town Saturday. The Longhorns are 7-1 for the first time since 2009. Averaging 34.5 points while allowing 16, they rank 24th nationally in scoring offense and 15th in scoring defense.

Ask the Longhorns why they are playing so well, and they'll point to the intangibles.

"We're a true team full of love. Our bond together is unreal," safety Michael Taaffe said.

"We have a bond here, and we're strong," fellow defensive back Jahdae Barron added. "We know the mentality, we know the things we want, and we have to stay together. At the end of the day, we can't get caught in the distraction of what's down the road. We just have to worry about Kansas State."

Those intangibles are nice, but Texas is also coming off one of its top defensive efforts of the season. In the 29-point win over BYU, the Longhorns allowed just 292 total yards and two short field goals. They have now held four of their eight opponents under 300 yards. Baylor and BYU failed to score a touchdown.

How much longer will Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers be out? He's trying to recover from a sprained shoulder. Maalik Murphy led the Longhorns to a 35-6 win over BYU in his first career start.

Texas survived its first full game without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who's week to week with a sprained shoulder. The Longhorns were paced offensively by Jonathon Brooks, who rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown. Brooks ranks fifth nationally with 923 rushing yards, and the third-year running back got a Heisman Trophy endorsement from one of his teammates during postgame media obligations.

"The team's successful, and he's a big part of that and why we're successful," Barron said. "I most definitely think he should be in the Heisman race."

Kansas State has won three straight games by a combined score of 120-24. The Wildcats were No. 16 in The Associated Press' preseason poll, but they were dropped from the rankings after a close loss at Missouri on Sept. 16. After compiling 112 points from the AP poll's voters this week, Kansas State reentered the rankings.

Meanwhile, Texas has won its last two games. After blasting BYU, the Longhorns are 4-0 at home.

"I feel like we just got a dub and now we're ready to go on to next week," UT receiver Adonai Mitchell said. "Ready to put the old game away, old game being BYU, and look forward to Kansas State."

Saturday's game

No. 25 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) at No. 7 Texas (7-1, 4-1), 11 a.m., Fox, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Conference football contenders Texas, Kansas State to battle