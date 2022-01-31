Conference Championship High Performance Players of the Week

Every weekend in the NFL playoffs, players deliver high impact moments that evoke the precision crafted performance of the all new Acura Integra Prototype. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab highlight the athletes who delivered the top performances from the NFL's conference championships: Cooper Kupp & Joe Burrow.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Every round of the playoffs delivers a new set of high-impact moments. To celebrate the all-new Acura Integra Prototype, we're going to take a look back at two of this weekend's top performers. Frank, who you got?

FRANK SCHWAB: I think the best player in the conference championships was a guy who might have been the best player in the NFL this whole season. He ain't gonna win MVP, but Cooper Kupp, once again, is just unguardable. 11 catches, 142 yards, two touchdowns, really long catch who set them up for the eventual game winner at the end. Every week he does this. It's just amazing nobody can guard this guy. Big plays. He had 11 catches and it wasn't just padding. It seemed like every single catch he made was first down on a second and long, third down, and he converts. A touchdown when they need it.

Cooper Kupp has just been an amazing story all year. I honestly think he deserves some MVP votes, I do, but he's going to have to settle for being my MVP for Conference Championship weekend. He was the driver of this bus. He was the Rams MVP on Sunday. Biggest reason they're going to the Super Bowl as far as an individual player. Charles, who you got for this?

CHARLES ROBINSON: I'm gonna take Burrow. You know, he finishes--

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah.

CHARLES ROBINSON: --23 for 38, 250 yards. He had a couple of touchdown passes. There was one particular first down that he ran for that I think was just massive. And it's the mentality that I feel like he brings to the table. And the fact that they fall behind 21 to 3 and you're sitting there and you're going, this is it, it's over. Like, it's buried. Nobody's going to come back on the Chiefs at this deficit. It's impossible. But he's done that. You know, we've seen him have this demeanor. And the Joe Cool thing is going to be a cliché and people are going to talk about Montana, but it really is a part of his personality.

And you can take it all the way back to LSU when he wins the National Title with Ed Ogeron as the head coach and, you know, has one of the greatest, if not the greatest, collegiate season in history. This has been going on for a while with him. And another thing, he tore his ACL. Like, it's--

FRANK SCHWAB: I know.

CHARLES ROBINSON: --it's bonkers that we're sitting there saying he's in the NFL after only playing 10 games his rookie season, OK, and then 17 games his second season. So after 27 games, rolls into the playoffs, he's taking this team to the Super Bowl. It's the Bengals of all teams.

FRANK SCHWAB: Of all teams.

CHARLES ROBINSON: And I just think he brings everything you want out of an MVP to the table. And I think this is going to be another one of those quarterbacks right now that we're looking at-- this young class of quarterbacks-- that's going to be talked about as a league MVP repeatedly over the course of his career. All right, so those are the high performance players of the Week presented by the all-new Acura Integra Prototype.