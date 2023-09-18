Conference championship chase awaits No. 3 Texas after 3-0 start to its football season

Texas defensive backs Terrance Brooks, middle, and Jerrin Thompson break up a pass intended for Baylor wide receiver Jaylen Ellis during last year's game in Austin. The teams open their Big 12 schedule against each other this week at McLane Stadium in Waco.

It’s now time to talk about the exit strategy at Texas.

If you somehow hadn’t heard, the Longhorns are moving next summer to the Southeastern Conference. That makes the 2023-24 school year the last go-round for Texas in the Big 12.

Even though Texas has called the Big 12 its home since 1996, the Longhorns can’t be expecting many parting gifts. Certainly not from a conference whose commissioner publicly implored Texas Tech to “take care of business” when it visits Austin in November. No, if Texas wants something to remember the Big 12 by, its teams are going to have to grab something for themselves on the way out.

“We'd like to win and get out, if you will,” soccer coach Angela Kelly said in August before adding that UT athletic director Chris Del Conte “hasn't been shy in saying we'd like to give the president a present of 20 conference titles and then say 'good luck' (to the Big 12).”

Kelly’s soccer team, which won a conference championship last year, blasted Baylor in its Big 12 opener Thursday. Jerritt Elliott’s volleyball program, which has won at least a share of 11 of the past 12 Big 12 titles, will start playing conference matches this weekend.

Then there's that football team.

Texas is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and No. 3 in this week's Associated Press poll. But now the fun begins. Texas will open the Big 12 portion of its schedule Saturday night with a trip to Baylor (1-2), and the Longhorns are chasing their first conference championship in 14 years.

"I do believe that we're ready for Big 12 play," UT offensive lineman Christian Jones said. "I think that our headspace is in a very good area, and (we) understand that wins are not always pretty all the time, but a championship team finds a way to win in the fourth quarter."

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, is coming off a career game in the Longhorns' win Saturday. But freshman CJ Baxter, who started the first two games, might be back this week for the Baylor game.

Back in July, UT topped the preseason poll voted on by media members who cover the conference. Of the 67 first-place votes, 41 belonged to Texas. Two months later, TCU is technically the Big 12's first-place team. However, that's because TCU and Houston are the only schools that have played a conference game so far. TCU beat Houston 36-13 over the weekend.

Only two Big 12 teams are ranked by the AP, and TCU's not one of them. The SEC-bound Oklahoma Sooners were 16th Sunday.

Like Texas and Oklahoma, BYU, Kansas and UCF are still undefeated. But teams such as Oklahoma State and Iowa State are coming off stunning losses to South Alabama and Ohio, and Kansas State lost its AP ranking this weekend after it was beaten by Missouri's 61-yard walk-off field goal. Ranked fourth and sixth in the Big 12's preseason poll, Texas Tech and Baylor both lost two of their first three games.

Texas flirted with its first loss this past weekend. The Longhorns entered the fourth quarter against Wyoming locked in a 10-10 tie, but UT sealed the victory with 21 unanswered points.

"I feel like we're going to go into Big 12 play ready and prepared," Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy said. "I feel like this really woke us up, though, to not get complacent."

A Texas fan cheers during the third quarter of Saturday's 31-10 win over Wyoming at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Texas moved up a spot to No. 3 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

As it tuned up for nine weeks of Big 12 play, Texas recorded 37-10, 34-24 and 31-10 wins over Rice, Alabama and Wyoming teams that all currently have 2-1 records. Defensively, Texas has played well. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and the running game have struggled at times, but UT also has had its moments on the ground and through the air, and the team has scored 11 offensive touchdowns. The Longhorns outscored Alabama and Wyoming by a 42-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

"Now through three games, I think we're really versatile. That's a great feeling to have that we're not a one-dimensional team," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "When you're versatile, you don't have to rely on in basketball the one guy who's got to score 40 or we have no chance of winning. We have a group of guys and a team that we can win a variety of ways."

At various points of the offseason, Sarkisian has used a history lesson to illustrate his hopes for this fall. Sarkisian would remind Texas fans and media members about the 1995 season. That was the Big 12-bound Longhorns' last season in the Southwest Conference. Texas won all seven of its games against conference opponents and took home the SWC title.

Will history repeat itself 28 years later?

Saturday's game

No. 3 Texas (3-0, 0-0) at Baylor (1-2, 0-0), 6:30 p.m., McLane Stadium, ABC, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas ready to chase first Big 12 football championship in 14 seasons