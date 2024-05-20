Conemaugh Township, North Star, Somerset top seeds in District 5 baseball brackets; defending champions Chestnut Ridge, Meyersdale earn No. 1 seeds in upcoming District 5 softball playoffs

Three area squads – Conemaugh Township, North Star and Somerset – are top seeds in their respective brackets as the District 5 and District 5-9 subregion baseball playoff pairings were announced Sunday.

In Class 1A, Conemaugh Township hosts eighth-seeded Turkeyfoot Valley in one of four quarterfinal games Tuesday.

No. 5 Shanksville-Stonycreek travels to fourth-seeded Rockwood, with No. 6 Berlin Brothersvalley taking on No. 3 Fannett-Metal and No. 7 Meyersdale setting sail for second-seeded Southern Fulton.

Semifinal games are slated for Thursday with the championship game taking place May 29.

In 2A, fifth-seeded Windber takes on Tussey Mountain Monday for the right to face top seed North Star in Wednesday’s semifinal. No. 2 McConnellsburg hosts third-seeded Northern Bedford County in a semifinal scheduled for Thursday. The title game will take place May 28.

In 3A, District 5 top seed Somerset awaits the winner of Tuesday’s battle between No. 3 Chestnut Ridge and second-seeded Bedford. The winner of Thursday’s game at Somerset will face either Brookville or Punxsutawney in the subregion’s title game May 28 at Showers Field in DuBois.

Defending District 5 or subregional champions Chestnut Ridge, Everett and Meyersdale are the top seeds in this year’s softball postseason.

Meyersdale, winners of the past three District 5 championships, heads the Class 1A classification. The 18-1 Red Raiders host No. 8 seed Forbes Road (4-16) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals. No. 2 Berlin Brothersvalley (14-6) entertains No. 7 Turkeyfoot Valley (4-12) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, No. 6 Rockwood (8-11) travels to No. 3 Shade (13-6) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and No. 4 Southern Fulton hosts No. 5 Fannett-Metal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Semifinals are slated for May 28 with the championship game set for May 30, tentatively at Somerset.

In Class 2A, defending District 5 and PIAA champion Everett (18-2) hosts No. 4 seed North Star (2-18) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. No. 2 seed Windber (10-9) entertains No. 3 Tussey Mountain (9-11) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

The title game is slated for May 29.

No. 1 seed Chestnut Ridge (17-2) hosts fellow Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe and No. 4 seed Somerset (5-12) at 4:30 p.m. May 24 in the District 5-9 Class 3A subregion.

No. 3 seed Bedford (13-5) travels to second-seeded Punxsutawney (13-6) at 4:30 p.m. May 24. The title game is scheduled for May 29.