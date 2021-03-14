Conemaugh Township holds on to beat Northern Bedford in D5-2A championship

Mar. 14—BEDFORD — It couldn't have been a better first half for Conemaugh Township to start the District 5 Class 2A boys basketball championship game.

They had a 16-point lead at the break, and they held Northern Bedford to just six points in the second quarter.

"You knew that they were going to make a run. It happens all the time," Indians head coach Chuck Lesko said. "You just have to be prepared to take their best shot. Give them credit. They came out and made some adjustments in the second half and got us on our heels. I told our guys, 'Settle down. Quit panicking. Do what you do. We'll be alright.' "

Make a run, the Black Panthers did, and at one point they took a two-possession lead.

That would all come to an end with a Tanner Shirley layup and a Jackson Byer runner to give the Indians the title on Saturday night over Northern Bedford, 62-55, before a raucous Bedford High School gym.

"The second quarter, we just didn't play our game," Northern Bedford coach Randy Meck said. "We just fumbled the ball, weren't moving the ball, made a lot of mental mistakes. We went in at halftime, and we just talked about doing our thing. I told them, if we could get it down to 8 or ten, put a little pressure on them... To their credit, they made one or two plays more than us."

That second quarter was powered by a 20-6 run led by Tyler Poznanski, who scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the frame — including one of the Indians' five 3-pointers. Shirley added two triples of his own in that explosion to give Township a 34-18 lead at the break.

"We came out strong in the first half," Shirley said. "They came back strong in the second. We just tried to slow down our pace, execute. We ran a couple slower sets, and we were able to come away with it."

Cam Stumpf also finished the night in double figures with 15, while Byer had 11 and Shirley finished with 12.

Story continues

The Black Panthers, meanwhile, answered with a 25-8 outburst sparked by Evan Clouse drawing a plus-one early in the quarter. Hayden Foor would score eight of his team-high 15 points to give NBC a 43-42 lead after three quarters before Township found their footing again in the fourth.

"That was a big layup he had there — probably a momentum-shifter," Lesko said of the Shirley bucket. "This group feels pretty confident whenever they get the lead that, if they get fouled, they'll go to the foul line and they'll make their free throws."

The Indians have been shut down twice this season thanks to COVID stoppages, which has left them appreciating this achievement that much more.

"Any championship is sweet to win, but this one is definitely extra special, especially with these guys," Shirley said.

Conemaugh Township will now face Karns City on Wednesday in the PIAA Class 2A first round at a site and time to be announced.