Conemaugh Township dethrones Southern Fulton for District 5 Class 1A baseball crown

EVERETT, Pa. – Three-time defending District 5 champion Southern Fulton was one strike away from escaping a major jam in the bottom of the fourth inning against Conemaugh Township Area.

However, seniors Larry Weaver and Zack Petree – on graduation day – came up with back-to-back hits to prevent Southern Fulton from gaining much-needed momentum through Thursday’s District 5 Class 1A title game at Everett Area Elementary School.

No. 1 seed Conemaugh Township relied on two-out lightning in the frame to collect three runs, and sophomore right-hander Colin Dinyar finished out a three-inning save as the Indians prevailed 5-4 to earn their 14th district title in program history, the first since 2019.

“Emotions – there’s a lot of them,” said Petree, who doubled among his two hits and drove in two runs. “All that I know is that we came to fight. We knew it was going to be a battle and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this team.”

Conemaugh Township’s win carried extra weight as this is 33rd-year coach Sam Zambanini’s final season leading the program. Thursday represented the 10th district title with him leading the team, joining the 1996, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019 squads.

“To deliver, especially in Coach Z and (assistant coach) Barry’s (Thomas) last year, it’s special.”

Zambanini was emotional when putting a district medal around Thomas’ neck.

“I started in ’92,” Zambanini said.

“Coach Barry Thomas came along in ’93. He’s been by my side. He’s been my right-hand man. The things we’ve done together and the things that we’ve seen in the dugouts and locker rooms, you can’t put words to it. You can’t put a price on it. It was precious. I got caught up in that moment for sure.”

“Coach Z and Coach Barry have been two of my favorite coaches I’ve had growing up,” Weaver said. “I’ve had a good bit of coaches growing up through travel ball. It was just a crazy and an amazing thing to be able to do this for them. For the four seniors, we’re all best friends.”

Conemaugh Township’s D.J. Bambino, Weaver and Petree combined to go 7-for-11 with two doubles, four runs and four RBIs as the top three hitters in the lineup.

Conemaugh Township (20-4) hosts District 7 runner-up Eden Christian Academy Monday in the first round of the PIAA tournament.

Southern Fulton (19-5) plays District 3 champion Mount Calvary Christian Monday. Jett Burger and Mark Fitz each totaled two hits.

Conemaugh Township touched up Southern Fulton starter Paul Hendershot in the bottom of the first inning. Weaver singled to center field as Bambino raced home. Dinyar brought Petree in with a run-scoring single to left for a 2-0 lead.

“It was a really good championship game,” Zambanini said. “Southern Fulton’s got a nice club. They put two pitchers out there that were pretty tough, as tough as we’ve seen all year. We had to battle against those guys. We got ahead early.

“We knew they’d be resilient and come back, but we also were resilient and were able to push enough across to get the win.”

No. 2 seed Southern Fulton took its first lead with three runs in the third. Ward Hunter reached on a two-base error past the first baseman that allowed to score Kaiden Schriever, who was running on the play, from first base. Burger reached out and blooped a 2-2 offering from Weaver into shallow right field to score two runs.

Conemaugh Township’s bottom of the fourth started promising. Brennan Lohr singled and Kaden Valentine was hit by a pitch. A bunt attempt led to a force out at third base. Facing a 1-2 count with two outs against reliever Owen Oakman, Weaver lined a double down the right-field line to score Valentine and force a 3-all tie. Petree then laced a two-run single to right field as Conemaugh Township led 5-3.

“Those guys have been clutch for us all season,” Zambanini said. “They’re both dangerous hitters. Everybody in the middle of our lineup really are dangerous hitters.”

Zambanini inserted hard-throwing right-hander Dinyar to the mound to begin the fifth. With only five innings logged this season, Dinyar overcame command issues in the fifth (three walks) and finished a three-inning save.

“Once we took the lead in that inning, we put Colin out there,” Zambanini said.

“He threw limited innings this year, but he’s become healthier at the right time. I didn’t know if we’d get two out of him. He threw the fifth and sixth. When he came off the field, I said, ‘Do I need to get somebody ready?’ He said, ‘I got this, coach.’ ”

With two outs in the fifth, Hendershot stole second base. The throw bounced off a middle infielder covering and ricocheted into shallow right field as Ethan Powell scored.

Southern Fulton had its leadoff hitter reach base in the sixth on a hit by pitch, but was left stranded as Weaver applied a crucial tag to Powell at first base to record the final out.

Burger singled in the seventh, but was out on a force out at second base to end the game.

