Condon: Jordan Love to start Packers' preseason opener vs. Bengals
NFL Network's Bridget Condon: Quarterback Jordan Love to start for Green Bay Packers' preseason opener vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Network's Bridget Condon: Quarterback Jordan Love to start for Green Bay Packers' preseason opener vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
Cincinnati's franchise QB is next in line for a huge payday. There are challenges that might come with it.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
Cade Johnson walked to the medical tent during Seattle’s preseason game against Minnesota on Thursday night, and was later stretchered off the field.
Cortes made his return for the Yankees last weekend.
The second pick of the NFL Draft made his preseason debut Thursday.
Averaging 91.7 mph, Steele’s heater looks relatively slow for a primary fastball. But if it were dubbed a cutter, it would rank as the third-hardest thrown by any starter in 2023.
Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all have plenty of hype entering this season. Whether they deliver on it, and whether they can deliver for bettors, is worth dissecting.
The Washington Commanders are on to a new era.
Matt Harmon & Andy Behrens devote a the episode to preparing fantasy managers for the two most overlooked and eye-rolled positions on the roster: kickers & defenses.
You might not like college football realignment, but there's not doubt it's going to make for better TV.
Betting the NFL preseason can be an adventure.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t think Davante Adams' leg injury was “crazy serious.”
Check out our latest batch of running back rankings for the 2023 fantasy draft season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.