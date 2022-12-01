Condon: Chargers-Raiders Week 13 rematch will be 'a lot different than Week 1'

Associated Press

The International Court of Justice on Thursday found little to rule on in a long-running dispute over a small river which flows from Bolivia to Chile as the Latin American neighbors had mostly resolved their conflict during the proceedings. The United Nations' highest court spent most of the hour-long hearing explaining that the two countries' legal claims over the Silala River - a short waterway in the Atacama Desert - were “without objection” as both countries have now agreed on how the water should be managed. “It is an international watercourse, as both parties now agree,” said an American judge Joan E. Donoghue, who serves as the court's president.