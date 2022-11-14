Condon: Cancer survivor Lucas Gidelski met his NFL hero Amon-Ra St. Brown at Lions-Bears game
Cancer survivor Lucas Gidelski met his NFL hero, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Arthur Smith said the #Falcons are hopeful CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) will return to practice this week
Houston Texans wideout Nico Collins says that the team has to find ways to start finishing games following a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants.
The stars, the studs and the duds from the Packers' win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
The Bills defense came up with a big stop of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard-line in overtime of Sunday’s game and they did it with a little extra assistance. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Sunday that he thought Buffalo’s defense had 12 men on the field when [more]
How dramatic were the Chiefs’ run-game improvements from a week ago? Here are the numbers.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is not without flaws, but teammate George Kittle explained what makes the quarterback a winner with the 49ers.
The AFC East is certainly not the least of the NFL divisions after Week 10 of the NFL season. All four teams sit above .500 entering Week 11.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
The NFL admitted it made an officiating error by not reviewing a late play in Sundays Vikings-Bills game that was incorrectly ruled a catch.