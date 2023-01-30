Condon: Brock Purdy suffered complete UCL tear in right elbow and will undergo surgery
NFL Network's Bridget Condon: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his right elbow and will undergo surgery.
Brock Purdy could be on the shelf for 6 months with a torn UCL
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months.
Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt called out teammate Joseph Ossai as he walked to the locker room after a frustrating, last-second loss. Pratt was caught on video voicing his displeasure at Ossai’s unnecessary roughness penalty on Patrick Mahomes that moved the Chiefs into field goal range with eight seconds left. Pratt tweeted Sunday night after seeing [more]
Purdy, 23, suffered the injury midway through the first quarter of San Francisco's loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Aftab Pureval’s hype video was cringeworthy, and his potshot about the paternity of Kansas City’s quarterback should be beneath anyone.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.