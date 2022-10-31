Condon: Bengals-Browns 'MNF' matchup primed to be a 'very physical' one
NFL Network's Bridget Condon on the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns 'MNF' matchup primed to be a 'very physical' one.
The Bengals ruled out a pair of wide receivers for Monday night’s game against the Browns and they added a healthy one to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of kickoff. Trenton Irwin got the call to join the team for the AFC North matchup. Ja'Marr Chase is out with a hip injury [more]
Derek Carr played all but the last drive for Raiders Sunday. And none of his snaps occurred in Saints territory
The Bengals are 0-2 against the AFC North this season and are without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
The Ravens are getting some reinforcements for the defense.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Keep up with the latest news, rumors and trades with Yahoo Sports.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
Gemon Green and his family plan on pressing charges on those involved in Saturday night's incident.