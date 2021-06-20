Condoms will be given to Olympic athletes — but not until they’re leaving Tokyo Games

The Olympic Village, purportedly a hotspot for sex and carousing among athletes, will be stripped of its party atmosphere at the Tokyo Games as organizers continue to take steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Condoms will be distributed to the athletes — but not until they’re leaving the Tokyo Games. Athletes will be allowed to bring alcohol into the village — but allowed to consume it only if they’re alone in their rooms.

The distribution of condoms at the Olympics began in 1988 to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, and the number condoms given away at subsequent Games has skyrocketed. From 8,500 at the Seoul Games in 1988 to 450,000 at the Rio Games in 2016 Olympics, where Brazilian officials sought to curb the spread of the Zika virus.

In Rio, giant green vending machines containing the condoms were situated in the food hall and various lounges around the Village, keeping alive the reputation of the Olympic village and athletes’ activity when they’re not competing.

"There’s a lot of sex going on," Hope Solo, the two-time gold medaling soccer player, told ESPN for a story published in 2012.

A man walks past the Olympic rings in Tokyo.

In Tokyo, 150,000 condoms will be given out, but only as a parting gift. More than 11,000 athletes are expected.

"The distribution of condoms is not to use in the village," Takashi Kitajima, the village general manager, said at a press conference.

The athletes will be asked to bring the condoms back to their home countries to increase awareness about HIV and AIDS, Kitajima said.

