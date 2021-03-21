With conditions satisfied, Seahawks’ trade for Gabe Jackson now official

The Seattle Seahawks have announced that all trade conditions have been satisfied so the acquisition of guard Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders is now official.

Seattle will be sending a fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft to Las Vegas in exchange for the guard, who could potentially jump in to start in place of the recently-retired Mike Iupati.

Jackson has spent his entire career with the Raiders since he was selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft. A dependable player, he has only missed one start in the 100 games he has played for the organization. He started all 16 regular-season contests last year.

By bringing Jackson on board, Seattle is sending a message to quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been sending his own, none-too-subtle messages, about his recent displeasure with the offensive line.

Trading for a proven starter upfront might be a step in the right direction in keeping the start signal-caller happy.

For more on Jackson, here’s some informative intel from the folks over at Raiders Wire.

Related