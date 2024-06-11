Conditions REVEALED for Liverpool to sign £51m defender this summer

Liverpool have been told what they need to do to sign long-term transfer target Goncalo Inacio this summer.

The Reds are expected to sign a new central defender in the coming transfer window, with Sporting CP star Inacio one of the names that has been most strongly linked with Anfield.

The left-footed 22-year-old sparkled for Sporting last season as he helped his side secure another Liga Portugal title and he has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Newcastle as well as Liverpool over the past few months.

Whether Liverpool will finally make a move for the talented centre-back remains to be seen, but they now know exactly how much they will have to pay to secure his services.

LIVERPOOL NEED TO PAY GONCALO INACIO RELASE CLAUSE

Inacio, who will represent Portugal at Euro 2024 this summer, boasts a £51m release clause in his current contract and Liverpool have been told that they will have to pay that sum in full to capture his signature, according to A Bola (via Sport Witness).

Sporting will not negotiate a lower fee for Inacio and would refuse to even consider an offer below the full £51m given his importance to their squad.

However, Liverpool may be able to negotiate a deal in which they pay the full release clause in more manageable chunks.

Liverpool's interest in Inacio is not new by any stretch, with the defender having long been admired by the Reds. A release clause would make a transfer fairly simple, with Liverpool triggering such clauses for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer.

Inacio is not the only centre-half to be linked with a Merseyside move. Young Lille star Leny Yoro has been mentioned in recent months, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Willian Pacho also of interest to the Reds.

