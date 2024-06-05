The condition under which Hansi Flick would sanction Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona sale

The condition under which Hansi Flick would sanction Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona sale

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick would be open to parting with a leading member of his midfield ranks this summer, under one specific condition.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Frenkie de Jong as the player in question.

De Jong, for his part, features in the plans of new boss Flick in Catalunya’s capital.

The German tactician is a long-time appreciator of the talents of the former Ajax man, and would be happy for FdJ to fill one of the two spots at the base of his midfield.

As per Sport, however, Flick has also made clear to the Barcelona board that, under the right conditions, he would not oppose De Jong’s sale.

The conditions in question? A suitable replacement being lined up.

Barca’s headmaster is fully aware of the precarious financial situation the club finds itself in at this moment in time.

With one high-profile sale likely to be required to balance the books over the summer, Flick has agreed with the Camp Nou brass that, in the case of a big-money offer arriving for De Jong, he will likely be moved on.

A player of equal or increased quality, though, would need to be brought in as the Dutchman’s replacement, with Flick and Deco having already put their heads together to draw up a list of potential options.

Conor Laird | GSFN