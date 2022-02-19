What condition Raiders tight end position is in heading into free agency 2022

With free agency under a month away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ tight end position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starter: Darren Waller

Backups: Foster Moreau

Darren Waller’s down numbers this season are mostly due to getting injured and missing five games. He isn’t injured much and has a legit shot at being an All-Pro at any given time.

Moreau is a serviceable second tight end. He is a decent blocker with underrated hands. While his overall numbers aren’t going to raise many eyebrows, he can sneak up on a defense and is enough of a threat to force them to respect him as a receiver.

Condition: Strong

When you have one of the best tight ends in the game, you are usually in pretty good shape. He is in line for a big contract extension, but regardless, he is under contract for next season, so there’s no real concern there.

Carrier and Bowers are mostly special teams players, so they won’t move the needle whether or not they stay.

