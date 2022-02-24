What condition Raiders tackle position is in heading into free agency 2022

With free agency under a month away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ tackle position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starter: Kolton Miller

Backups: William Sweet

For the past few seasons, Kolton Miller has been one of the more steady presences at the left tackle spot around the NFL. He didn’t miss a game last season and has missed just two games in his four-year career.

Last began with Alex Leatherwood at right tackle. Four games in, Leatherwood was struggling, so the team moved him inside and put Brandon Parker at tackle. That worked about as well as any of the other times the team has given Parker a shot to start. Which is to say it didn’t work out.

Condition: Critical

Miller signed a three-year extension prior to last season, so the left tackle spot is secure for years to come.

Right tackle was the team’s top need last year and with the selection of Leatherwood, who wasn’t cut out to be an NFL tackle, that need is just as strong now as it was before. Add that even Parker is set to hit free agency and you have a need for a reserve swing tackle as well.

