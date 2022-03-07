What condition all Raiders positions are in ahead of free agency from Critical to Strong

We are just one week from the start of the free-agent negotiating period. Things go pretty fast once the clock hits 9 am Pacific (noon ET) on Monday as teams look to address their biggest needs with high-profile free agents.

What kind of movement we see from the Raiders depends heavily on how desperate they are at a given position. Or how healthy they are at that spot if you will.

With that in mind, I have put them in tiers. Those positions that require the most urgent care, are put in Critical condition and get top priority. Then Serious condition had vital needs while Unstable suggests the position could use some work.

Stable suggests that the team won’t need to make any drastic moves in free agency, while Strong suggests they are right as rain.

So, let’s get started, rushing the biggest emergencies into the OR first.

Critical

Wide receiver

Returning starters: Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards

Free agents: Zay Jones, DeSean Jackson

Plain and simple the Raiders have no legitimate starting outside receiver. Edwards may continue his development, but even if he does the team is desperate for a deep-threat Z receiver to replace Henry Ruggs.

Tackle

Returning starter: Kolton Miller

Free agents: Brandon Parker, Jackson Barton

Right tackle is the glaring issue here (again). Miller signed a three-year extension prior to last season, so the left tackle spot is secure for years to come.

Right tackle was the team’s top need last year and with the selection of Alex Leatherwood, who wasn’t cut out to be an NFL tackle, that need is just as strong now as it was before. Add that even Parker is set to hit free agency and you have a need for a reserve swing tackle as well.

Serious

Cornerback

Returning starters: Trayvon Mullen, Nate Hobbs

Free agents: Casey Hayward, Brandon Facyson, Desmond Trufant

The Raiders are looking at the very real possibility of losing their top cornerback in free agency. Hayward followed Gus Bradley to Las Vegas last offseason, he could do it again with Bradley in Indianapolis.

If that happens, or if Hayward simply takes a better deal elsewhere, the Raiders may have to be a major player in the free-agent market for a corner.

Defensive tackle

Returning starters: None

Free agents: Jonathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, Solomon Thomas, Gerald McCoy

You may notice the word “None” by Returning starters. That’s because every one of the defensive tackles who were either starters or solid rotational guys are headed for free agency.

They would be smart to make a play to keep at least a couple of them. If not they will have to either sign an outside free agent or spend a high draft pick on one.

Unstable

Running back

Returning starter: Josh Jacobs

Free agents: Alec Ingold, Jalen Richard, Peyton Barber

There is a lot to consider at this position this offseason. They will need to decide upon whether to pick up Jacobs’s fifth-year option, though they are ensured to have him at least next season even if they don’t.

Kenyan Drake is set to make way too much money, so they will have to either restructure his deal or cut him. Then they will have to decide whether to bring back Ingold, Richard, or Barber. Any of whom they can probably get back if they want, but only Ingold looks like a possible priority.

Guard

Returning starters: John Simpson, Alex Leatherwood

Free agents: Richie Incognito, Jermaine Eluemunor

Richie Incognito is a free agent and he’s 38, coming off a lost season to injury. His career is likely done. While fellow original starter Denzelle Good is a potential cap cut unless they intend for him to supplant either Simpson or Leatherwood as a starter or possibly make a move to tackle.

Center

Returning starter: Andre James

Free agents: Nick Martin

The main question is whether the new coaching staff will be as enamored with James as the last one. James started last season rough and seemed to put things together in the middle part of the season before seeing his performances dip in the final few weeks and the wildcard loss. An upgrade is very possible. Competition is a near certainty.

Linebacker

Returning starters: Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo

Free agents: Nicholas Morrow, KJ Wright

Perryman will be back next year for the second year of his two-year contract. He was at home in Gus Bradley’s scheme where he spent the first six years of his career. He catches a lot of criticism for his work in coverage, but otherwise is a fantastic tackler with good closing speed and instincts.

Deablo is a former college safety who oddly also does his best work versus the run. Though his sample size was somewhat small, only seeing extensive time on defense in the final six games of the season.

Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski are very likely going to be cut, while Morrow and Wright could hit free agency. Morrow had tested free agency last year and ultimately re-signed. But, again, new coaching staff, so it’s hard to say what they’ll do. One way or the other, a lot of moves are coming to this unit. Some big cuts and some additions, both as competition and depth.

Stable

Quarterback

Returning starter: Derek Carr

Free agents: Marcus Mariota

One of the bigger decisions of the new coaching staff this offseason is what to do with Derek Carr. They have three options, basically. Either give him an extension, trade him, or ride out the last year on this contract. Josh McDaniels has said Carr will be the starter this season, but there seems to be no rush to lock him up long-term.

Whether they can re-sign Martiota is also in question. While the Raiders use his legs as a change-up to move the chains, he can do much more than that, making him arguably the league’s best backup and a viable option to start as well.

Safety

Returning starters: Tre’Von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram

Free agents: None

This position is set for the moment. Everyone is under contract for next season, including backups Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer, so it can go untouched if the team wishes to do so.

Strong

Edge rusher

Returning starter: Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue

Free agents: None

Crosby and Ngakoue are one of the better pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Carl Nassib could be a cap casualty, but the hope is that Malcolm Koonce can step up in his second year and fill his shoes.

Clelin Ferrell doesn’t bring much to the table, but he has too much money left behind to dump him, so they can just hope to get the most out of him off the bench.

Tight end

Returning starter: Darren Waller

Free agents: Derek Carrier, Nick Bowers

When you have one of the best tight ends in the game, you are usually in pretty good shape. Waller is in line for a big contract extension, but regardless, he is under contract for next season, so there’s no real concern there. Foster Moreau is a solid number two.

Carrier and Bowers are mostly special teams players, so they won’t move the needle whether or not they stay.

Specialists

Returning starters: K Daniel Carlson, P AJ Cole, LS Trent Sieg

Free agents: None

Carlson and Cole both signed lucrative long-term deals late this season, ensuring they’ll be in Silver & Black for a long time to come. The Raiders appear to have really struck gold (or silver). Especially after going six years with the trio of Seabass/Lechler/Condo.

