What condition Raiders cornerback position is in heading into free agency 2022

With free agency under a month away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ cornerback position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starters: Trayvon Mullen, Trayvon Mullen, Nate Hobbs

Heading into last season, Trayvon Mullen was the only sure starter. Then he got injured, Casey Hayward ran away with the title of Raiders best DB and fifth-round rookie Nate Hobbs emerged as a phenom in the slot.

Mullen was injured in week four and placed on IR. He returned in week 14, and promptly landed back on IR. Despite the back-to-back injuries, this isn’t a common thing for Mullen. It’s actually the first time in his career he’s missed any games at all. So, he figures to once again be in line to start on the outside.

Hobbs was a force in the slot from the opener. He won the job in camp and never looked back. He has no glaring weaknesses on the field. I say on the field because his weakness seems to be poor judgment off of it. Behind the wheel of a car specifically, having been arrested for DUI and pulled over for going 115 in a 65 just two weeks later. If he gets his head on straight, he’s got a bright future.

They got only spot duty and marginal play from the others. Nixon has been serviceable at times, but nothing that would suggest he is starting caliber.

Condition: Serious

The Raiders a looking at the very real possibility of losing their top cornerback in free agency. Hayward followed Gus Bradley to Las Vegas last offseason, he could do it again with Bradley in Indianapolis. If that happens, or if Hayward simply takes a better deal elsewhere, the Raiders will have to be a player in the free-agent market for a corner.