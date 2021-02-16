What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders need at safety

Hard to believe, but we are just a month away from the open of free agency. With that, we check in on the Raiders’ safety position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Free agents: Erik Harris

The two starters most of last season were Johnathan Abram and Erik Harris. Though neither led the team in interceptions. That honor belonged to Jeff Heath (3) who was only a spot starter.

Abram had issues all season with discipline. All too often he was either splitting off his assignments, opening up big plays, or being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Either way, his miscues and freelancing cost the Raiders dearly on many occasions.

Harris had a down season after having picked off five passes and breaking up 15 passes over the previous two seasons combined. He had no interceptions and defended just five passes this past season.

Condition: Serious

Even with as bad as Abram was last season, it was the first full season for the former first-round pick which means he will get another shot to clean things up under a new defensive coordinator. Heath is currently penciled in as the other starter with Harris’s future with the team uncertain. Whether it’s free agency or the draft (or both) the Raiders absolutely must bring in a player to compete for a starting job and/or add depth at the position.

