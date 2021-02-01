What condition the position is in: assessing the Raiders need at quarterback
With free agency about six weeks away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ quarterback position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.
Starter: Derek Carr
Backups: Marcus Mariota, Kyle Sloter
Free agents: Nathan Peterman
Statistically, 2020 was one of Derek Carr’s best seasons. Certainly his best since 2016. Early on, it showed up in the win column too. But his red-zone issues continued, converting a touchdown on just 19% of his passes in the red zone which was among the worst in the NFL.
Mariota proved a capable backup. And though he is not a free agent, the team could opt out of the second year of his contract.
Condition: Stable
Carr has shown enough that if other areas improve, he can keep the offense scoring enough points to win games. As the team is currently made up, they need a QB who can carry a team and Carr has not proven he can do that. Which will keep open the possibility they attempt to upgrade. Hence why making a deal for Deshaun Watson will remain a hot topic.
Bringing back Mariota could be a smart move for the Raiders as he offers great flexibility and insurance.