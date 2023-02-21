What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at RB ahead of free agency

We take a look at the running back position for the Raiders ahead of free agency to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starter: None

Depth: Zamir White, Brittain Brown, Brandon Bolden, Austin Walter, Sincere McCormick

Free agents: Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson, Ameer Abdullah

Jacobs had an elite season in his last year of his rookie contract. And Jakob Johnson did some fine blocking work for him. After that, the Raiders got very little. Even with two running backs from the 2022 draft on the team in White and Brown.

Condition: Unstable

Why: Unless the Raiders re-sign Jacobs and/or Johnson, they are gone. Another option the Raiders need to consider is slapping the franchise tag on Jacobs. Either to keep him or trade him. Rather than just letting him leave in free agency.

White and Brown were drafted to be potential replacements for Jacobs if/when he left. But neither showed enough to say they are ready to take over the job. So, if they lose Jacobs, they’ll be back in the market for a running back.

