What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at OT ahead of NFL Draft

We take a look at the offensive tackle position for the Raiders as the draft approaches to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Current projected starters: Kolton Miller, Jermaine Eluemunor

Depth: Thayer Munford, Brandon Parker, Jackson Barton, Sebastian Gutierrez

Miller is one of the more solid left tackles in the NFL. That’s a big hole to have filled to be certain. After that there is some uncertainty.

Eluemunor played well over the second half of last season and could be a serviceable right tackle. They re-signed him this offseason, which means he will get a chance to compete for the starting job as well as perhaps move back inside to guard.

Munford was the team’s pick in the seventh round last year and he could also compete for the job at right tackle.

Condition: Unstable

The Raiders could once again go into the offseason with a competition at right tackle. Or they could make a statement by selecting one high in the draft and thus solidifying both tackle spots for either Jimmy Garoppolo or a rookie QB. Though they can’t take tackle and QB high in this draft, so it will depend on how the draft shakes out.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire