What Condition the Position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at WR ahead of the Draft

With the Draft weeks away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ wide receiver position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Starters: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker

Depth: DJ Turner, Kristian Wilkerson

Davante is Davante. And he’s back in the fold despite plenty of speculation he would want to be traded. He and Meyers on each side is a solid couple starters. Tucker struggled early as a rookie – mainly with his hands – but late in the season the speedster showed improvement He would figure to be the favorite to take over in the slot for the departed Hunter Renfrow if the season started today.

Condition: Unstable

Notes: The reason this is unstable is for two reasons. First off because we don’t know if Tucker can be the answer full time in the slot. That’s a hope. Secondly, they need more depth. Right now they have enough receivers to field an active gameday roster. That’s not gonna cut it. They need competition for those spots and not just from a bunch of undrafted free agents either.

