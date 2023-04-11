What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at WR ahead of NFL Draft

We take a look at the wide receiver position for the Raiders as the draft approaches to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Starters: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers

Depth: Phillip Dorsett, DeAndre Carter, Keelan Cole, Cam Sims, DJ Turner, Chris Lacy, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Zuber

DaVante Adams is arguably the league’s top wide receiver. Even is Derek Carr’s worst season since he was a rookie, Adams put up tremendous numbers and was named an All Pro for the third straight year.

Adams is joined on the outside by former Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The former undrafted free agent out of NC State has been a full time starter in New England the past three seasons, averaging over 800 yards receiving and put up a career-high six touchdowns in 2022. This after going without a touchdown for his first two NFL seasons.

Though Meyers played a good amount in the slot in New England, that’s where Renfrow makes his money as one of the league’s better slot receivers. Though Renfrow had a down year in part due to injury, he is just a year removed from a 103-catch season that had him in the Pro Bowl.

Condition: Strong

When you have Adams and Renfrow on the lineup, you’re well on your way. Replacing Mack Hollins with Jakobi Meyers may or may not be an upgrade, but it’s not a downgrade either. If they can utilize the speed of Dorsett and Carter to take the top off the defense, they may have really something in this group.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire