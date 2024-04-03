What Condition the Position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at QB ahead of the draft

With free agency under a month away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ quarterback position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

O’Connell started the latter half of last season as a rookie. He did an admirable job, but never showed he was close to being the answer. Minshew has the right attitude to fit in with this team and started a career-high 13 games last season in Indianapolis. He joins his fourth team in six NFL seasons.

Condition: Critical

Notes: While the addition of Minshew helps relieve some pressure for the Raiders in the draft, it doesn’t signal they will shift away from it as their top priority. They simply must be thinking quarterback at the top of the draft and do whatever they have to do in order to get someone they believe can be a day one starter.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire