What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at QB ahead of NFL Draft

We take a look at the quarterback position for the Raiders as the draft approaches to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Current projected starter: Jimmy Garoppolo

Depth: Brian Hoyer, Chase Garbers

Garoppolo steps in as the Raiders’ top free agent addition of the offseason after releasing Derek Carr. The 31-year-old reunited with Josh McDaniels who was his offensive coordinator for all his first three seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

Speaking of former Patriots QBs who McDaniels coached, Brian Hoyer joins the team on a two-year deal. The 37-year-old journeyman spent his first three NFL seasons in New England with McDaniels as his OC another three seasons in 2018, 2020-21. He basically replaces another former McDaniels QB in Jarrett Stidham who started the final two games of last season for the Raiders and left in free agency.

Condition: Serious

Why: Even with Garoppolo in house, it doesn’t eliminate the need at the position for a long term answer. It may not even eliminate the need in the short term. Garoppolo has his flaws as a passer, not the least of which being his health, having missed 18 games over the past three seasons. He is mostly an insurance plan in case the Raiders aren’t able to get a QB they want in this draft or if that QB needs extra time to develop.

