What Condition the Position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at IOL heading into the Draft

With the draft just two weeks away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ interior offensive line to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Starters: LG Dylan Parham, C Andre James, RG ?

Depth: Jordan Meredith, Ben Brown

Last season’s starters were Parham, James, and Greg Van Roten. Parham didn’t have a great season, but they will continue to roll with him for now. James was re-signed rather than go into the draft needing two interior linemen. They didn’t bring back Van Roten, leaving an opening at right guard.

Condition: Critical

Notes: They might have moved Parham to center, but that would have meant letting James leave in free agency and finding two new guards. They opted for bringing back James, which was a wise move all things considered. But there is no question whatsoever that getting a guard in this draft has to be a high priority. I would expect them to snag one on day two.

