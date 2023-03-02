What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at LB ahead of free agency

We take a look at the linebacker position for the Raiders ahead of free agency to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Returning starters: Divine Deablo

Depth: Luke Masterson, Darien Butler, Harvey Langi, Curtis Bolton

Free agents: Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown, Micah Kiser

Deablo earned the starting job entering his second NFL season. After eight start, he was lost for the remainder of the season.

Perryman headed to the Pro Bowl after the 2021 season. He followed that up with 84 combined tackles last season while missing five games and seeing less than 70% of the snaps in five other games.

Undrafted rookie Masterson stepped in for Perryman to make seven starts. He showed some flashes and it may be a risky proposition to expect him to step into a starting job full time.

Condition: Serious

Why: Losing Perryman would be significant. If they don’t re-sign him, they will have to be in the market for his replacement.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire